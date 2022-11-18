Parking can be a stressful task on top of what is generally a hectic day of travelling, so we have put together the information you need about Leeds Bradford Airport parking including the opening hours and prices.

Leeds Bradford Airport has seven car parking options in total: Meet and Greet, Short Stay, Mid Stay, Long Stay, Premium Short Stay, Mid Stay 2 and Pick Up and Drop Off.

Meet and Greet and Long Stay parking must be booked hours in advance of arrival and you can amend or cancel your bookings for free up to 24 hours before arrival for all car parks.

You can turn up and park at the airport’s Long Stay, Short Stay and Premium Short Stay car parks. You will need tokens to exit the car parks and payment can be made at car park barriers or with cash or card in the parking payment machine where the airport reception is.

A car park at Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The postcode for the One Hour Free car park is LS19 7UE; you just need to follow the car park signs from Whitehouse Lane. As you enter the approach road, stay in the right lane and continue right after the barrier. This car park is located a short walking distance of three to four minutes away from the terminal.

Sometimes travellers may arrive back into the airport a little later than they expected, so Leeds Bradford Airport does allow a short grace period free of charge. If you would like to extend this period, the car park barrier on exit will calculate the overstay price for you, so you can pay for it on your way out. The short grace period does not apply to the one-hour free car park. There will be a £39 fee for stays over one hour at this car park.

There is a Special Assistance team who can help you from any of the on-site car parks if you are in need of wheelchair access, through check-in and security through to assisting to the seat on the aircraft. You can email [email protected] to discuss any needs you may have.

Leeds Bradford Airport car park prices

The cheapest car park at Leeds Bradford Airport is the Long Stay car park at an average price of £36 for one day, then the Mid Stay and Mid Stay 2 car parks come second at average prices of £38 each for one day, the Short Stay car park average price is £40 for four hours up to one day, Premium Short Stay is an average price of £43 for one day, while Meet and Greet is an average price of £84 for one day.

Long Stay

Up to one day: £37

Two days: £44

Three days: £49

This car park is just a two-minute shuttle bus journey away from the terminal.

You can park your own car and keep your keys. The postcode is LS19 7UE.

It is convenient and affordable. You can drive in, find your space and take the short shuttle bus ride to the terminal. You must book online in advance for the best rates.

Vehicle width restriction is 2.5 metres and there is no vehicle height restriction.

Mid Stay

Up to one day: £39

Each subsequent day or part thereof: £27/day

With just a two to three minute walking distance away from the terminal, this car park is a convenient spot to park your car.

The postcode is LS19 7TU. The vehicle height restriction is 1.9 metres and the vehicle width restriction is 2.5 metres.

Mid Stay 2

Up to one hour: Free

Up to one day: £39

Each subsequent day or part thereof: £25

This car park is located in the postcode area as Mid Stay, however, the distance from the terminal is a little bit longer at six to nine minutes.

Vehicle width and height restrictions are the same as with Mid Stay. Unlike Mid Stay, Mid Stay 2 has a number plate recognition.

Short Stay

0-60 minutes: £12

One to two hours: £15

Two to three hours: £17

Three to four hours: £26

Four hours – up to one day: £42

Two days: £70

Each subsequent day or part thereof: £30/day

This car park is just a two-minute walk away from the terminal.

Short Stay is ideal for business travel and weekend breaks and there is no need for transfers to delay you.

The postcode is LS19 7FT.

The vehicle height restriction is 1.9 metres and vehicle width restriction is 2.5 metres.

Premium Short Stay

Up to one day: £44

Each subsequent or part thereof: £32/day

This car park is the ultimate choice for convenience as it is just a minute to two minutes walking distance from the terminal.

It is in a premier location for quick access to the terminal and the postcode is LS19 7UA and it includes free Fast Track access to security for four people.

The vehicle width restriction is 2.5 metres and there is no vehicle height restriction at this car park.

Meet and Greet

Up to one day: £84

Up to two days: £88

Up to three days: £91

Up to four days: £95

Up to five days: £101

This car park is only a 0 to two-minute walking distance from the terminal.

It is popular for travellers who wish to park close to check-in. You can drop off your keys so the team at LBA can safely store your car and your car will be waiting for you outside the terminal upon your return.

Once you’ve arrived at the airport, take your car to the Meet and Greet Drop Off location. Once you are parked, take your keys to the Terminal reception located just inside the entrance. The team will check-in your keys to safely store your car.

Once you have returned, collect your keys from the same reception desk and the LBA team will show you where your car is parked on the Terminal front.

The vehicle height restriction is 1.9 metres and the vehicle width restriction is 2.5 metres. The vehicle height restrictions apply to the barriers only, whereas any vehicles larger than the barrier restrictors will need to access via the Meet and Greet intercom at the adjacent Minibus and Coach Lane barrier.

Pick Up and Drop Off prices

The pick up and drop off spot is where you can turn up last minute to drop someone off or pick them up on their return.

It operates a ticketless system, a camera records vehicle entry and exit and a corresponding tariff is requested when you leave.

Payment can be made by cash or credit/debit card and no change is given. Receipts are available on request at the exit.

A dedicated lane is available for minibuses, coaches and larger vehicles.

These are the tariffs for this car park.

Duration - 0-10 minutes

Cars - £5

Minibuses/coaches/larger vehicles (nine seats and under) - £10

Minibuses/coaches/larger vehicles (10 seats and over) - £12

Duration - 10-20 minutes

Cars - £7

Minibuses/coaches/larger vehicles (nine seats and under) - £12

Minibuses/coaches/larger vehicles (10 seats and over) - £15

Duration - 20-30 minutes

Cars - £9

Minibuses/coaches/larger vehicles (nine seats and under) - £15

Minibuses/coaches/larger vehicles (10 seats and over) - £18

Duration - 30-60 minutes

Cars - £11

Minibuses/coaches/larger vehicles (nine seats and under) - £18

Minibuses/coaches/larger vehicles (10 seats and over) - £22

Duration - Each subsequent hour or part thereof

Cars - £11

Minibuses/coaches/larger vehicles (nine seats and under) - £18

Minibuses/coaches/larger vehicles (10 seats and over) - £22

What are the car park opening hours at Leeds Bradford Airport?

