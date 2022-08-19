Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commitments to improve pay from bosses at LBA will now be put to GMB Union members who work in security at the airport.

A planned strike action by security staff at LBA next week has been suspended to give the union some time to discuss with members over an improved pay deal put forward by airport bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers at the airport planned to walk out for three days following a disagreement over pay which saw a ballot return of 93 per cent vote in favour of industrial action.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

GMB negotiator, Joe Wheatley, said: “Following a number of commitments put forward by Leeds Bradford bosses to improve pay, we now need to fully consult with our members working in security at the airport.

“GMB’s strike committee has agreed to suspend next week’s planned strike action to give us the facility, time and space to consider the new, improved offer with our members.”

A spokesperson at LBA said: “Our colleagues are at the forefront of LBA and we recognise their hard work and significant contributions. We are pleased to have worked closely and constructively with GMB to make progress towards an agreement.