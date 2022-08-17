Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The screen will show a ‘regular queue’ time and a ‘Fast Track’ queue time to give customers adequate advance notice of how long they need to wait in the security lanes.

With the current threat of airport staff strikes, travel times may be disrupted, so the airport has brought in its ‘fancy new technology’ to help travellers through queues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for LBA said: “When you arrive you’ll now be able to see LIVE how long the wait queues are for both security lanes.

Screens showing estimated security queue times. (Pic credit: Leeds Bradford Airport)

“The times shown on the screens are the estimated time taken from the end of the queue to the time you exit the security area. This INCLUDES the time it takes to complete the security process, re-pack your bags and exit the security zone.”

The GMB union has told the Yorkshire Post on August 10 that security staff are ‘angered’ as airport bosses delay pay talks, which has left them struggling on minimum wage.