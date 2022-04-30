While passengers are advised to arrive three hours in advance of their flight, some were forced to wait longer and had to be fast tracked so ensure they didn't miss their flight.

It comes after a number of airports cancelled flights and suffered long delays earlier in April as they struggled with passenger numbers due to a lack of staff.

Leeds Bradford Airport wasn't affected earlier this month, but on Saturday morning (April 30), some passengers were forced to wait in long queues while getting through security. Some passengers were waiting around 90 minutes to get into the departure lounge.

Queues at Leeds Bradford Airport

Chris Strather, Leeds, 52, who was travelling said that he “wished he’d not bothered,” but that it “wasn’t too bad.”

A staff member, who doesn’t want to be named, said that the airport is “struggling to recruit people,” and said it’s a similar case across other airports, but said LBA had been criticsed unfairly in the past.

The airport recently tweeted urging people to arrive early if they are travelling this weekend.

It said: "If you're due to travel from Leeds Bradford Airport over the next few days, please arrive at the earliest time your airline allows. You can help to minimise any delays by preparing for our security screening process."

The airport is also recruiting for a number of full time, part time and flexible hour roles as passenger numbers continue to increase.