According to Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA), the current queuing issues are impacting airports all over the country

They are caused by the speed of withdrawal of travel restrictions and testing which has led to the quick recovery of international travel.

The queues are also the result of staff shortages, which LBA has assured has been taken care of. A surge of new staff have undergone training and accreditation checks and all that is required now is the full approval from the Home Office.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

LBA is confident that once the Home Office has approved new staff, the situation will resume as normal.

Many airports in the UK offer a security fast-tracking system and by paying for fast track, travellers can join a priority lane to avoid queues at security checkpoints.

This means reaching security quicker and allowing more time to relax in the duty free lounge before departure times.

So with the current queuing issues at airports across the country, including Leeds Bradford Airport, people will be looking to pay for fast track to skip the long queues.

Are the fast track lanes working at Leeds Bradford Airport?

In a word: Yes.

According to an LBA spokesperson, the fast track lanes are currently open, however, sales are capped to make sure the lines are flowing smoothly for passengers.