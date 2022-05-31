British travellers have been gripped by three-hour-long queues at airports up and down the country, with some describing their experience as ‘horrendous’.

The long security queues have caused chaos for customers as well as staff working at airports in Manchester and Yorkshire’s biggest airport Leeds Bradford (LBA).

For more than a week now, travellers have been left feeling confused and frustrated by the current disorder at the airport.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

A spokesperson for LBA has revealed the cause of the very long queues and waiting times, along with an apology to all customers being impacted by the current situation.

“LBA apologises to all customers impacted by current queuing issues,” the airport spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, these current challenges are an industry-wide problem, caused by the speed of withdrawal of travel restrictions and testing which has led to the rapid recovery of international travel.

“Airports across the country are being impacted by lead times to recruit and train additional staff.”

However, LBA has reassured customers that they have recruited more staff and are currently waiting on a response from the Home Office.

“All staff required for the airport to operate at full capacity have now been recruited, however, we are still awaiting full Home Office approval across all positions, following extensive referencing and accreditation checks.

“More staff are being released into operation from training each week.

“LBA is confident that with additional staff being recruited the situation will return to normal.