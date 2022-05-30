Staff shortages at Leeds Bradford are currently causing delays and queues through airport security and the airport is encouraging anyone looking for work to apply to one of their vacancies.

LBA is confident that with additional staff being employed, the situation will resume back to normal.

We have listed current jobs on offer at Leeds Bradford Airport below along with some of their salaries.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

HR Advisor

The HR advisor will play a key role in the HR department, providing a professional and competent HR service to the business, its managers and employees.

The HR advisor will report directly to the HR manager and will help shape and drive improved company performance through the implementation and development of people related policies and strategies.

Due to security checks required for this role, all applicants will be expected to pass a basic criminal record check (DBS) and must be able to provide a continuous five-year checkable work history without any employment gaps.

The salary can vary between £28,000 to £29,000 gross per annum.

The closing date for all applications is 12pm on Friday, June 3 2022.

Air Traffic Control Officer

Leeds Bradford Airport connects the Leeds City region to most of the world; with 75 direct destinations across 25 countries, LBA flies nearly four million passengers through LBA every year.

As part of its ongoing recruitment, LBA is looking for air traffic controllers with ADI and APS ratings with experience of:

Previous ATC Unit Endorsement(s) (essential)

- Knowledge of Safety Management Systems (essential)

- Experience of integrating a mix of IFR/VFR aircraft (essential)

- Experience of controlling in Class D airspace (desirable)

- A valid Met Observers certificate (desirable)

- OJTI and Assessor Endorsements (desirable)

The salary can be up to £69,877 per annum and subject to qualifications.

Aviation Security Officer

Leeds Bradford Airport is recruiting for full time and part time aviation security officers to join its team.

The full time contract will be required to work up to 40 hours per week, on a four on two off shift pattern.

The part time contracted role will be expected to do 21 hours per week, on a four on two off shift pattern.

This customer focussed role will require you to:

- Carry out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies.

- Carry out full and effective searches of people.

- Carry out full and effective searches of vehicles.

- Undertake patrols of the airport terminal and grounds.

- Control access into restricted areas of the airport.

- Check identification or travel documents for all passengers, staff and airport users requiring access to restricted areas.

- Deal with on-site security incidents with the team.

- Operate the x-ray equipment to screen all luggage for both the cabin and hold including other items being carried into restricted areas.

- Provide excellent customer service to all passengers travelling through the airport.

- Help with other departments at the airport if and when required.

A full training programme will be provided to the successful candidates to make sure that they have the appropriate skills, knowledge and confidence to carry out their vital role for the airport.

Customer Leader

In this role the successful candidate will be the primary point of contact for every LBA customer across all touchpoints, surprising and delighting them with every interaction and achieving a positive customer service outcome.

Due to security checks required for this role, all candidates will be subject to a basic DBS check and must be able to provide a continuous five-year checkable work history without any gaps of employment.

Customer Specialist

The key responsibility of this role is similar to that of the previous customer leader job, the successful candidate will be the primary point of contact for all LBA customers across all touchpoints.

The role is principally measured by LBA’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) and the total number of passengers using the airport on a yearly basis.

Again, due to security checks required, all applicants will be required to pass a basic CBR check and must provide a continuous five-year checkable work history with no employment gaps.

Terminal Operations Assistant

This job specialises in transporting and moving people from all on site car parks, welcoming customers to the airport terminal, running car parking services including Viking off site facility and meet and greet service.

You will also need to pass a basic DBS check and provide proof of working five years continuously with no employment gaps.

Lounge Host (Front of House)

LBA is looking for enthusiastic people to join its team as a lounge host to deliver a first class service to all guests and to deliver excellent customer service.

This role will require you to pass a basic DBS check along with proof of continuous five-year work history without any gaps of employment.

Lounge Chef

Are you interested in all things food?

Leeds Bradford Airport is looking for a permanent full time chef for its lounge operation.

The successful chef will join the catering/kitchen team to deliver fresh, home cooked food to guests.

This role will require you to pass a basic DBS check along with proof of continuous five-year work history without any gaps of employment.

Lounge Host (Back of House)

LBA is looking for enthusiastic people to join its team as a lounge host to deliver a first class service to all guests and to deliver excellent customer service.

This role will require you to pass a basic DBS check along with proof of continuous five-year work history without any gaps of employment.

Cleaning Staff

LBA is looking for reliable and hard-working cleaning staff with a professional attitude who will be courteous and welcoming to passengers as well as other staff at the airport.

Previous cleaning experience and knowledge of H&S legislations/COSHH is preferable but not essential.

This role requires flexibility as the successful candidates will be working from 6am to 6pm on a four on four off shift pattern and successful candidates will undergo a CRB check and will also need to undergo a five-year employment and background check.

Project Manager

For this role successful candidates will report directly to the head of engineering and the purpose of this role is the successful delivery of a range of complex and diverse individual airport infrastructure development projects from inception to completion, across the full range of disciplines in line with the airports capital development plan.

The selected applicant will also be capable of running small scale projects with minimum supervision. On top of this, the role works closely with and supports the engineering department in respect of contractor control, working closely with external contractors and business partners.

This role will require you to pass a basic criminal record check along with proof of continuous five-year work history without any gaps of employment.

Marketing Communications Manager

The marketing communications manager will join the commercial team at LBA to secure a strong brand and competitive position in LBA’s catchment through the management and day-to-day delivery of LBA’s marketing communications across the entire company.