Leeds Bradford Airport sees long queues outside the door as 'chaos' and staff shortages continue

It comes as airports across the country continue to struggle dealing with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Photos taken by holidaymakers show the scale of the issues, with queues wrapping outside the main airport entrance.

Hannah Hughes, a travel agent with Hay's Travel, took to Facebook on Saturday (May 7) to warn people to allow for extra time.

Long wait times continued to cause issues at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) this weekend as holidaymakers queued out the door. Photo: Fredrick on Twitter @Boshmont1

She said: "Wow Leeds Bradford Airport is exceptionally busy today.

"This is the queue for security which is going right around the airport and all the way outside. Please allow for extra time to pass through the security.

"Airport staff are calling out flight numbers to fast track customers who’s flights are departing shortly."

Other West Yorkshire residents also took to social media to warn others. Julie Steel said: "Absolute chaos at Leeds Bradford airport. Security queuing for hours and missing flights", while Fredrick, who shared a photo of the scenes, said: "Leeds Bradford Airport Airport - queues out the door, a lot of people going to be missing their flights today. Every other airport in Europe can get it right, why can't you?"

LBA bosses have apologised for the delays.

"We would like to apologise to those impacted and we’re working hard to overcome these challenges with ongoing recruitment and training activities and more staff being released to the operation from training each week." an, LBA statement read.

"Unfortunately, these current challenges are an industry wide problem, caused by the speed of withdrawal of travel restrictions and testing which has led to the rapid recovery of international travel.

"We are actively managing queues to pull people to the front as their flights near departure, which ensures that very few passengers have missed flights."

LBA is currently advising people to arrive several hours before their flight.

A spokesman said: "If you're due to travel from Leeds Bradford Airport this week, please arrive at the earliest time your airline allows.