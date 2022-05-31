When is Leeds Bradford Airport busiest? Peak times revealed amid bank holiday travel disruption

Leeds Bradford Airport’s busiest times are between 4am and 8am, and between 1pm and 4pm, a spokesperson for the airport said.

The spokesperson advised that despite long waiting times, passengers should not join the security queue more than three hours before their flight.

They noted that some airlines are actively managing queues to pull people to the front as their flights near departure, with each airline having its own policy in regard to this.

Leeds Bradford Airport

“The safety of passengers is our biggest priority and we are actively monitoring queues on CCTV, segmenting queues, and ensuring staff presence at the head of the queue placing people into lanes and on boarding card scanners,” they said.

The queues are being caused by the speed of the withdrawal of travel restrictions and testing after the pandemic, the spokesperson said.