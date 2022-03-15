Route YC has been launched by the Yorkshire Coast BID, and describes its website as "a new collection of six, adventurous visitor routes" so people can explore the hidden gems around the coast as well as the classic tourist visitors sites.

Tourists can pick the town they want to visit and then choose how they want to spend their time in each area, from relaxing days in the pubs and restaurants to the most exciting hikes around the cliffs.

There are also suggested itineraries for three, five and seven-day breaks. There are walking, hiking and cycling routes mapped out on each route.

The best places to visit on Yorkshire's coast are to be featured on the website.

The routes have been created with the supporting of local businesses in mind. Among those to features on some of the Route YC trails are Kerry and David Woodhead, owners of Pinewood Park - a quirky glamping site in Scarborough.

They said: "We’re so happy to be part of Route YC here at Pinewood Park. We’re a little bit quirky, we know we offer a unique experience and that’s what Route YC is all about too. As residents on the Yorkshire Coast, we know all the lesser-known spots – we obviously share this with our customers. But it’s hard for people who don’t know the area to find all this out.

"I think Route YC offers something for the more adventure seeking tourist, the kind of people who love coming to Pinewood Park.”

Paul Shipley, owner of The Byherstones Inn, also in Scarborough, said: “Everyone knows Yorkshire is famous for a friendly welcome, and that’s certainly true along the entire Yorkshire Coast.

"It feels like we’re part of something really special with Route YC and we’re looking forward to helping really put the Yorkshire Coasts on the map.

"Most people with think of great fish and chips, ice cream and a stick of rock when they think of the coast, but there’s so much more going on here, and so many wonderful pubs and restaurants serving amazing food in a warm and welcoming atmosphere."