Yorkshire Dales farm voted Camping and Caravanning Club's best campsite in the UK

The Camping and Caravan Club-certified Riverside in Cononley won an overall vote after coming top in two categories in the club's annual awards.

The club has approved 1,300 sites across the UK for members' use, most of them small and privately run with limited capacity for motorhomes and tents.

Riverside, run by beef cattle and sheep farmers James and Alison Naylor, gained the most nominations in two of the five categories - Best Friendly Club Welcome and Best for Families.

The couple diversified in 2008 by setting up the campsite in a field that was once used by their dairy herd. As Riverside remains a working farm, the livestock are popular with guests' children.

Mrs Naylor said: “We used to be caravanners ourselves and then we thought, what else can we do to earn a bit more money? We have plenty of land here so thought, yes, let’s set up a campsite. We knew what to expect from camping ourselves having gone caravanning in the past, and the club was very helpful.

“We have 360-degree views here with hills surrounding us. There are two local pubs plus a shop within walking distance and train station with links to Leeds and Skipton. There’s a big park in the village plus we have a play area on the site.”

Riverside is only a short distance from the Yorkshire Dales National Park boundary.

Camping and Carvanning Club operations director Darren Whittington said: “Since their first season Alison and James have worked so hard to develop Riverside and it is a worthy winner of this year’s competition.