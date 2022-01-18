The North Yorkshire market town took the number one place in the rankings with a score of 9.7, beating competition from The Cotswolds, which came in second with 9.4, and the Isle of Skye, which ranked third with 9.2.

The research, from Homedit looked at factors including the number of Airbnbs in a location, the average person capacity of each property, the number of reviews, and the average Airbnb rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Settle was found to have a total of 416 Airbnbs and an average person capacity of 3.70.

The Ribblehead Viaduct on the Settle-Carlisle line. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Its Airbnbs had racked up an impressive 30329 ratings, with 4.93/5 the average weighted rating.

The town was the only location in Yorkshire to make the top ten list, and one of just two destinations in Northern England to rank, with the other being Corbridge in Northumberland.

Full list:

Settle, Yorkshire - 9.7

The Cotswolds, South Central England - 9.4

Isle of Skye, Portree - 9.2

Wells, Somerset - 8.9

Newcastle, County Down - 8.6

Corbridge, Northumberland - 8.3

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire - 8.1

Shrewsbury, Shropshire - 7.8

Melrose, Scottish Borders - 7.5