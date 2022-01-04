The four Yorkshire areas named in the top 20 'hidden gems' for tourists

Malham Cove, Skipton Castle and Flamborough Head and Hawes have all been named in the list, which has been put together by Skye Cottages.

Iona Island in the Inner Hebrides topped a list of 20 lesser-known beauty spots, which also included the Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye, and Lundy Island in the Bristol Channel.

Malham came sixth in the list, ahead of Flamborough Head in ninth and Hawes in 10th, while Skipton Castle came in 15th.

Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, which commissioned the survey, said: “Getting to experience places that aren't so well known and have a sense of secrecy about them is really exciting.

“In the UK, there are so many of these hidden gem locations within easy reach that many people have perhaps not even heard of, never mind visited.”

The study found 40 per cent ‘go out of their way’ to visit the less popular locations, and nearly nine in ten (89 per cent) ‘take pride’ in doing so.

Limestone walls of the dry valley above Malham Cove.

It also emerged that almost half are planning a staycation this year – with the average person planning to book at least three trips.

A group of avid staycationers (15 per cent of those polled) intend to take six or more UK breaks throughout 2022.

Many are perhaps looking to make up for lost time, as 42 per cent say they have visited less UK attractions since the start of the pandemic.

Here is the full list:

1. Iona island, Inner Hebrides

2. The Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye, Scotland

3. Lundy Island, Devon

4. Stone Age sites, Rousay island, Orkney Islands

5. Cotswold Canals, the Cotswolds

6. Malham, Yorkshire Dales

7. Ilfracombe, Devon

8. Talisker Bay, Isle of Skye, Scotland

9. Flamborough Head, Yorkshire

10. Hawes, Yorkshire Dales

11. Mullion, Cornwall

12. Blackgang Beach, Isle of Wight

13. Skipton Castle, North Yorkshire

14. The Devil’s Pulpit, Stirlingshire, Scotland

15. Bodnant Gardens, near Colwyn Bay, Conwy, North Wales

16. Ladybower Reservoir, Peak District

17. The Bays, Harris, Outer Hebrides

18. Heights of Abraham, Derbyshire

19. South West Coastal 300, Dumfries & Galloway and South Ayrshire