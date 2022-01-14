Rightmove reveals 10 of its most popular coastal towns and villages - and two are right here in Yorkshire

The long stretches of the coast and sandy beaches in Britain have been a major attraction of home buyers in the past year, according to Rightmove, and they predict that this will continue in 2022.
Some of the most popular coastal resorts, such Padstow in Cornwall which came in first place, with a price increase of 20 per cent.
Yorkshire’s very own Whitby came in second place with an impressive price jump of 17 per cent. Filey in North Yorkshire came in seventh place with a price increase of 13 per cent.
Below is the list of coastal towns and villages in Britain with the biggest price growth in 12 months, starting with the most popular.
1. Padstow, Cornwall
Average asking price: £658,588
Annual asking price increase: 20 per cent
2. Whitby, North Yorkshire
Average asking price: £254,218
Annual asking price increase: 17 per cent
3. St. Ives, Cornwall
Average asking price: £473,161
Annual asking price increase: 15 per cent
4. Porthcawl, South Glamorgan
Average asking price: £307,051
Annual asking price increase: 14 per cent
5. Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire
Average asking price: £173,612
Annual asking price increase: 13 per cent
6. Newquay, Cornwall
Average asking price: £317,846
Annual asking price increase: 13 per cent
7. Filey, North Yorkshire
Average asking price: £214,617
Annual asking price increase: 13 per cent
8. Pwllheli, Gwynedd
Average asking price: £222,607
Annual asking price increase: 13 per cent
9. Brixham, Devon
Average asking price: £299,127
Annual asking price increase: 12 per cent
10. Preston, Paignton, Devon
Average asking price: £303,684
Annual asking price increase: 12 per cent