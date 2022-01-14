Rightmove reveals 10 of its most popular coastal towns and villages - and two are right here in Yorkshire

The long stretches of the coast and sandy beaches in Britain have been a major attraction of home buyers in the past year, according to Rightmove, and they predict that this will continue in 2022.

Some of the most popular coastal resorts, such Padstow in Cornwall which came in first place, with a price increase of 20 per cent.

Yorkshire’s very own Whitby came in second place with an impressive price jump of 17 per cent. Filey in North Yorkshire came in seventh place with a price increase of 13 per cent.

Whitby beach. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Below is the list of coastal towns and villages in Britain with the biggest price growth in 12 months, starting with the most popular.

1. Padstow, Cornwall

Average asking price: £658,588

Annual asking price increase: 20 per cent

2. Whitby, North Yorkshire

Average asking price: £254,218

Annual asking price increase: 17 per cent

3. St. Ives, Cornwall

Average asking price: £473,161

Annual asking price increase: 15 per cent

4. Porthcawl, South Glamorgan

Average asking price: £307,051

Annual asking price increase: 14 per cent

5. Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire

Average asking price: £173,612

Annual asking price increase: 13 per cent

6. Newquay, Cornwall

Average asking price: £317,846

Annual asking price increase: 13 per cent

7. Filey, North Yorkshire

Average asking price: £214,617

Annual asking price increase: 13 per cent

8. Pwllheli, Gwynedd

Average asking price: £222,607

Annual asking price increase: 13 per cent

9. Brixham, Devon

Average asking price: £299,127

Annual asking price increase: 12 per cent

10. Preston, Paignton, Devon

Average asking price: £303,684