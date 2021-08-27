Yorkshire has the best fish and chips in the country, according to TripAdvisor

Research by Hertz has analysed TripAdvisor ratings for every fish and chip shop in the country and found that Scarborough has the most chippies with a 4.5-star rating or higher.

And as if it wasn't enough to have a Yorkshire town at the top of the tree, Whitby came second on the list too, while Bridlington came sixth.

According to TripAdvisor, Scarborough has a whopping 67 fish and chip restaurants, with 33 of them rated 4.5-stars or higher (and three had the full five stars).

Where is your favourite chippy?

Whitby has 68 chippies, with two rated as having five stars on Tripadvisor, with a further 30 rated 4.5 or higher, while Bridlington has 45 restaurants with one five star and 23 above 4.5 stars.

Hastings was third, Perranporth fourth and Blackpool came fifth.

The Yorkshire Coast as a whole also topped the charts for the best area to grab a chippy.

According to the same data, there are 240 fish and chip shops on the Yorkshire coast, with seven having a five-star rating and 107 being rated above 4.5 stars. The North Cornwall coast was second on the list, with 80 restaurants over 4.5 stars.

David Hayward, general manager at Hertz, said: “With so many Brits’ looking to spend their summer holidaying across the UK again this year, we wanted to conduct the research to help visitors enjoy the best fish and chips around.