The Yorkshire teens nominated for BAFTA video game designer award

Over the last five months, 10 to 18-year-olds across the country have been harnessing the power of their imaginations to create original concepts and designs for a brand new video game.

This week Bafta announced the shortlist of 54 talented finalist, from across the UK, for the 12th nationwide Bafta Young Game Designers (YGD) competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those to have made the shortlist are five teenagers from Yorkshire.

Gaby Jones

Anaya Tibrewal, Lola Manson and Gaby Jones – all 14 years old and from Leeds – have been selected for the game concept, Atelo – an engaging fantasy story game that weaves through a subconscious world of the main character’s biggest insecurities.

Also among the finalists are 13-year-olds Dylan Ward and Monty Collins from York for their game concept Spin Out – a 3D game, comprising problem-solving challenges and a main character who can alter gravity.

Bafta YGD is a year-round initiative of public events, workshops and a competition for 10 to 18-year-olds, culminating in the annual YGD award ceremony to celebrate finalists and winners. This year’s winners will be revealed at a special virtual Bafta YGD ceremony, taking place on Thursday June 30.

The ceremony will be hosted by actor, TV presenter comedian, Inel Tomlinson, who said: “I am thrilled to be hosting this year’s virtual Bafta Young Game Designers ceremony, where the incredible work of the 54 talented young finalists will be celebrated.

“All the finalists have brought their A-game with exciting, original and compelling modern interactive experiences that challenge the perception of this medium. I am excited to see what these exceptional young designers do next with the support of Bafta in their future game-making endeavours.

“This is the future of the British games industry, and I am honoured to be able to usher through their ideas

for the wider world to one day experience.”

The 54 shortlisted individuals will compete for the YGD Game Concept Award, split into two categories (10-14 years) and (15-18 years), which will go to the most original and best thought-out game idea, as well as the YGD Game Making Award, also split into 10-14 years and 15-18 years, which celebrates the coding skills used to create a prototype game using freely available software.

Winning entries will be judged on gameplay design and their suitability for the chosen games platform, with the aim of supporting accessible career pathways into game design and thus nurturing the future generation of British gamemakers.

Previous winners include Dan Pearce, Emily Mitchell and Spruce Campbell, amongst many others, with recent finalists including the likes of David McIntosh and Ty Rotheram.

The finalists have reacted with excitement at the their shortlisting.

Anaya said her favourite part of this experience would be working together with friends, while Lola said: “I’ve enjoyed working on this project and am looking forward to what comes.”

Finally, Gaby said: “I am excited to share the artwork I made for our game concept.”

2022 winners will be featured in the prestigious Power UP exhibition, alongside some of the very best video games and consoles from the past five decades.

This year’s exhibition has transferred from London’s Science Museum to Manchester’s Science and Industry Museum where it will stay open until the end of 2022.