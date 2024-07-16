Yorkshire Rejects Tech: 89% avoid using AI for travel plans

Yorkshire and the Humber residents are falling behind the rest of England in using AI tools for travel planning • 89% of Yorkshire residents avoid AI in favour of travel recommendations from their friends and family, according to a new survey.

New research from Sainsbury’s Bank Travel Money reveals that Yorkshire and the Humber are significantly less likely than other Britons to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools for travel planning.

The travel money provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults who travel for leisure and found that nearly nine in ten (89 per cent) Yorkshire residents have never used AI tools to help plan their trips away.

According to the data, over two-thirds (68 per cent) of Yorkshire travellers are unlikely to use AI for their upcoming travel arrangements, with just nine per cent saying they were likely to use these tools (compared to 53 per cent of Londoners).

Yorkshire residents are planning two or more holidays abroad this year.

Instead of turning to AI, Yorkshire travellers are more likely to research their travel plans through online information (61 per cent), traditional travel websites (49 per cent) and recommendations from friends or family (38 per cent).

A lack of knowledge on AI technology (34 per cent) and concerns around privacy (30 per cent) were cited as the biggest barriers for Yorkshire residents in adopting this technology.

Stuart Briant, Head of Travel Money at Sainsbury’s Bank, commented: “According to our research, 30 per cent of Yorkshire residents are planning two or more holidays abroad this year. AI technology could offer people an opportunity to plan their trips more effectively – but it isn’t for everyone. Many travellers still care about having support and recommendations from real people, and the personal connection that comes with it, something that AI can’t do.

“For those who are keen on using AI technology, don’t provide personal or financial information and be sure to cross-reference any results with additional research. There are 13* Sainsbury’s Bank Travel Money bureaux in Yorkshire alone, and our travel money advisors are more than happy to provide accurate and up-to-date currency information.”

