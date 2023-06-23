Coastliner: £2 fares on Britain's most scenic bus route from Leeds to Whitby or Scarborough extended for summer

A hugely popular bus service which has seen people queuing to visit Yorkshire’s coast has agreed its £2 tickets are to stay through the summer season.

Coastliner, with double-deckers linking Leeds and Whitby along the most scenic bus route in Britain, is among those to adopt the Government-backed £2 price cap on fares.

Earlier this year operator Transdev said it had seen a huge uplift on some routes, confirming now it has resulted in "record-breaking" passenger numbers.

After the Government extended its scheme, Coastliner has confirmed the fares are to stay until October, proving a boon to sun seekers keen to visit Scarborough and Whitby.

A Coastliner bus approaches Goathland which is on the route of Britain's most scenic bus route. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

In the May half term the routes proved so popular there were reports of long queues at Leeds Bus Station, as families looked to capitalise on the heat wave and the low cost.

Some popular Transdev routes, such as the luxurious No36 from Leeds to Harrogate and Ripon, have seen "double-digit" growth in passenger numbers.

Commercial director Paul Turner said: “We are delighted to continue our participation in this extended fare cap, not least because we have seen record-breaking numbers of customers choosing to travel with us already, with every likelihood that this will continue."

Earlier this year, The Yorkshire Post joined a rush of bus tourists on a trip to Whitby, making the most of the low ticket costs as campaign calls intensified for the scheme to be extended.

With more people travelling by bus to explore the region, campaigners argued, there was hope the fare cap could prove a boost to struggling tourism economies.

Now, further funding to support the wider network is also confirmed, and Mr Turner said this would help to sustain quieter bus routes.

The Government backed fare scheme, which is aimed at supporting economies and greener travel, knocks 87 per cent off the ticket price from Leeds to Scarborough - saving £13 per person.

