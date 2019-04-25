French pilot strike could affect your May holiday plans - here’s everything you need to know

Holiday plans could be thrown into disarray for those travelling to France if a planned pilot strike goes ahead.

France’s main pilot union, the SNPL, has threatened the to strike from 6 May to 11 May - the week of the May bank holiday.

Why might there be a strike?

The SNPL are unhappy about a new law being discussed which may threaten to diminish its powers of representation.

The union believe the new transport law could group them with other large trade unions in the sector.

This could see the group being drowned out be larger groups on issues which concern pilots when in discussion with politicians or employers, the French newspaper La Tribune reported on Thursday.

Which airlines could the strike affect?

The strike could affect all airlines operating in France, including Air France and EasyJet.

An EasyJet spokesman said, “EasyJet is aware of a potential strike action by members of the French SNPL trade union from May 6 to May 11 which could affect all airlines operating in France.

"At this stage, EasyJet plans to operate its full schedule and we would like to reassure customers that we will do everything possible to minimise any disruption."

What are your rights if your flight is cancelled?

Thanks to EU regulations, you are entitled to a full refund, paid within seven days if your flight is cancelled.

Instead of a refund, you are also entitled to an alternative flight to your destination from a nearby airport, with the airline responsible for additional travel costs.

Or, as a final option, you can ask for an alternative flight on a later date outside the strike period, usually within the next year.