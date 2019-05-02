Harry Potter fans can now stay in Hagrid’s hut on holiday

Have your say

Fans of the magical and the mystical can live out their wildest dreams while on holiday in a Harry Potter-inspired cottage.

Holidaymakers can stay in a cottage inspired by Hagrid’s hut at the North Shire holiday park in Liverton, near Saltburn, North Yorkshire.

The bronze bathtub in the Grounds Keeper's cottage (Photo: Carol Cavendish)

What are the facilities?

The Ground Keeper’s Cottage sleeps six guests, with room for four adults and two kids, and is a fully equipped self-catering cottage.

As well as one double bedroom and another bedroom with a double bed and a bunk bed, the cottage has a stunning copper bath, sink, toilet and shower.

The kitchen includes a combi oven, a kettle, toaster and fridge with all utensils provided. The main living room of the cottage has two comfy-looking sofas and an open fireplace, all in the style of Harry Potter.

The Grounds Keeper's cottage in North Shire (Photo: Carol Cavendish)

The cabin also is furnished with wooden floors, arched doorways and a domed ceiling.

How much does it cost and when can I stay?

The price to stay is only £195 per night to enjoy views of the sea and rolling countryside.

There are still dates available in May and June. Prospective visitors should contact North Shire via their website, or by phoning 01287 642228.