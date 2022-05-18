What size hand luggage can I take when flying with airlines TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair and Jet2?

Since February 2022, flying abroad has become much easier as travellers don’t need to complete a passenger locator form, take any Covid tests before arriving back in the UK and are not expected to quarantine on their return. This is the case whether you have been vaccinated or not.

As a result of these regulation changes, people feel more encouraged to take trips away. However, whilst Covid restrictions have eased, that doesn’t mean that there are no rules on flights at all.

Holidaymakers should be aware of the strict rules around hand luggage when flying with various airlines, as each one has its own set of rules to follow.

Jet2.com at Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

What size hand luggage can I take when travelling abroad?

The size limit of your hand luggage depends entirely on the airline you are flying with, whether that is EasyJet or Ryanair.

EasyJet

Travellers can bring one small cabin bag per person on board for free.

The maximum size for the bag is 45 x 36 x 20cm (including any handles or wheels) and must fit comfortably under the seat in front of you in the plane.

Your bag can weigh up to 15kg, but it should be light enough for passengers to lift and carry it themselves.

If you would also like to bring a large cabin bag, with a maximum size of 56 x 45 x 25cm including handles and wheels, you have the option to:

Select an Up Front or Extra Legroom seat or

Book a large cabin bag for your flight (this is a new feature)

Ryanair

The cabin bag size you can take when travelling with Ryanair is either 40 x 20 x 25cm or 25 x 20 x 40cm or 25 x 20 x 40cm.

The small bag allowance has increased by 40 per cent and you can make sure the bag is the right size by putting it into the bag size checker in the airport.

Jet2

You can carry on board one piece of hand luggage for free as long as it weighs no more than 10kg and is no bigger than 56 x 45 x 25cm, including handles and wheels.

If your hand luggage is heavier or larger than the required size, it will need to be checked into the aircraft hold and you may have to pay an additional fee.

You can also bring a small personal item on board (eg. a handbag, laptop bag or airport purchase), as long as it is put under the seat in front of you. You cannot drink any alcohol purchased at the airport (or beforehand) during the flight.

TUI

You can take one piece of hand luggage per person (excluding infants) with a maximum weight of 10kg and maximum dimensions of 55 x 40 x 20cm on a TUI Airways flight.