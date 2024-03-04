The Times and The Sunday Times has published its annual list of 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK for 2024 compiled by experts who have visited hundreds of properties across the country.

From hotels to country houses, experts have spoken to a variety of industry specialists about who has caught their attention from hotel staff to memorable chefs and they also count on friends and readers to give valuable recommendations.

Each entry in the list has been personally tried and tested by at least one Times and Sunday Times journalist. Some benchmarks evaluated are interiors, quality of facilities and food.

Vicky Overington, with her husband Chef Joshua who has become the newest Yorkshire Michelin starred chef at Myse restaurant. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Places that care for sustainability and local community support are celebrated in this list along with the welcoming nature of the establishments.

Other factors taken into account are well-lit entrances with ramps, accessible toilets near reception, accessibility for the hearing-impaired and clear signage for those who are partially sighted.

These locations have been narrowed down to 100 of the best, two of which are located in Yorkshire.

Placed at number 71 is Pickering-based Cawthorne House, a grade II listed Victorian stone building which has been described as having “tasteful interiors and stellar food - encompassing welcome canapes, brilliant breakfasts and even a seasonal sourdough school”.

The owner Pascal Watkins’ father founded the popular Angel at Hetton, near Skipton, which is widely regarded as Britain’s first gastropub.

Cawthorne House is situated in the market town of Pickering and a short walk away from where the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s steam trains travel towards Whitby.

Rooms, suites and food and drink have been rated nine out of 10, with an overall rating of nine out of 10 by The Times journalist Richard Mellor.

You can book B&B doubles from £110 per night, two-night minimum stay.

Hovingham-based country pub turned upscale restaurant Myse places 93 on the list. The chef-patron Joshua Overington has transformed the 19th century country pub into a “classy restaurant with rooms”.

“Dining is focused on Yorkshire produce, but with Noma undertones, and is so good that Myse was awarded a Michelin star within six months of its first service,” The Times article stated.

“The style may be Scandi minimalism, but portions are maximalist. Expect 16-course tasting menus featuring dishes such as charcoal pie filled with raw roe deer and smoked caviar. Don’t worry - it’s delicious and, afterwards, the trio of bedrooms are as light and lovely as whipped cream.”

It has been rated eight out of 10 for rooms and nine out of 10 for the food and nine out of 10 overall by The Times journalist Susan d’Arcy.