A York hotel has been voted as one of the best new hotels in the world in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2023.

TripAdvisor awards the Best of the Best annually to businesses all over the world who have made a positive impact on the hospitality industry and the people they serve. Yorkshire has been voted in two categories such as the Scarborough B&B that won the best place to stay in the world and this York hotel that has been named among the ‘hottest new hotels’ in the world.

These awards are based on reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period. These winners are decided by the public, real travellers from all over the world, sharing real opinions and stories.

The winners are a celebration of all the places discovered and all the times grabbing opportunities and embarking on adventures. No.1 By GuestHouse in York is a boutique hotel in the heart of York, just a 10-minute walk from York Minster.

York city centre. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

It came in ninth place in the list of the best new hotels in the world, ahead of hotels based in some of the most popular summer destinations including Paris, Dubai, Portugal and Spain. The building is a Grade II listed regency townhouse with sash windows, high ceilings, a sweeping central staircase, and an ivy covered door.

There are pantries stocked full of treats inside the hotel, along with great restaurant food throughout the day, drinks from the bar and a spa centred on bespoke therapies.

Each bedroom has its own quirk due to the building’s rich heritage and they feature a flat-screen Smart TV, tea/coffee making facilities, an iron and hairdryer in the wardrobe.

At the spa there are five treatment rooms, including a room for two and a soothing space for post-treatment relaxation. The chefs also curate dishes from breakfast through to supper and the bar team serves all day.

GuestHouse is passionate about creating special experiences and is just a 15-minute walk from York railway station. It has been rated five stars on TripAdvisors with 383 reviews.

Full list of hottest new hotels in the world in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2023

1 - Oblu Select Lobigili, Male, Maldives

2 - Padma Hotel Semarang, Semarang, Indonesia

3 - Cozy Danang Boutique Hotel, Da Nang, Vietnam

4 - Cygnett Park BI Jaipur, Jaipur, India

5 - Ba’ra Hotel, Joao Pessoa, Brazil

6 - Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton, Varadero, Cuba

7 - Hotel Snow Land Srinagar, Srinagar, India

8 - Voya Boutique Hotel, Havana, Cuba

9 - No.1 By GuestHouse, York

10 - Bliss Hoi An Beach Resort and Wellness, Binh Minh, Vietnam

11 - Ecozy Dijiwa Canggu, Canggu, Indonesia

12 - Hotel Moderniste, Paris, France

13 - Cross Pattaya Pratamnak, Pattaya, Thailand

14 - Paramount Hotel Midtown, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

15 - Avani+ Khao Lak Resort, Bang Muang, Thailand

16 - Icon Duplo Ribeira, Porto, Portugal

17 - Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort, Peyia, Cyprus

18 - The Madrid Edition, Madrid, Spain

19 - Demiray Hotel and Spa, Istanbul, Turkiye

20 - Chamada Prestige Hotel, Spa and Casino, Catalkoy, Cyprus

21 - Backstage Hotel - An Atlas Boutique Hotel, Tel Aviv, Israel

22 - Petra Canyon Hotel, Petra - Wadi Musa, Jordan

23 - Secrets Moxche Playa del Carmen, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

24 - Sonder Maisonneuve, Montreal, Canada