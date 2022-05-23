This week, Burton Constable Holiday Park has been awarded the 2022 Travellers’ Choice Award by TripAdvisor with a 4.5 star rating and 118 reviews.

The award is given to hotels and holiday accommodation in the top 10 per cent of TripAdvisor reviews and it celebrates businesses that have received outstanding traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the last year.

Burton Constable Holiday Park and Arboretum is a VisitEngland holiday park that is rated five stars. It is located in the stunning countryside of the East Riding of Yorkshire. There are various accommodation types to choose from including holiday lodges, deluxe glamping pods and stationary caravans.

Burton Constable Holiday Park.

The holiday park has been family owned since 1968 and has onsite fishing lakes, countryside views and a lakeside bar as well as a woodland store which provides guests with live entertainment, events, seasonal mini-markets and stone-baked pizza.

It sits on the magnificent Burton Constable Hall grounds, an Elizabethan Hall that has been in the Constable family for more than 400 years.

A reviewer on TripAdvisor, who rated it five stars, said: “We have just moved our static caravan from a much bigger busier park on the coast to this little gem nestled away in the Humberside countryside. Lovely site, lovely people and extremely friendly place to visit.”

Another reviewer said: “A brilliant campsite! In all the campsites we have stayed at, this is one of my favourites. The staff are lovely, friendly and happy to help.”

Trustee of Burton Constable Holiday Park, Rodrica Straker, said: “2022 so far has been a fantastic year for the park. We’re thrilled to welcome returning holidayers and lodge owners back to the grounds of Burton Constable Hall, and also see new faces come to the park.

“This year, we can’t wait to continue delivering an outstanding experience across the holiday park. The Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates all the hard work that our team have put in over the past year, delivering an exceptional experience to guests.

“We’re proud promoters of our East Yorkshire location, nestled near the stunning coastline and Humber estuary, and look forward to seeing many tourists visit the area and discover Yorkshire’s beauty.”

Chief commercial officer at TripAdvisor, Kanika Soni, said: “Congratulations to the 2022 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Winners. The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.