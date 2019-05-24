TV star, the Yorkshire Vet to appear at one of region’s best-loved motor events

A star of The Yorkshire Vet will be appearing at one of the region’s best-loved motoring events.

Julian Norton will meet visitors to The Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally at Harewood House on Father’s Day (June 16).

The vet and author, who co-stars in the hit TV series, The Yorkshire Vet, has been working in mixed practice in North Yorkshire for most of his 22 years career.

“It’s really nice to be part of these things,” he said. “It’s Yorkshire at its best. Whenever there are events like this they are full of enthusiastic people. Whether it’s a dog show, country show, people are passionate about what they are doing.

“Particularly with cars I think the enthusiasm is really palpable so it’s nice to be around people who are passionate about their hobby.”

Mr Norton, who works in Boroughbridge, will be at the show, subject to being called away to an emergency, between midday and 2pm to sign/sell his new book titled On Call With A Yorkshire Vet.

The Yorkshire Post columnist is currently filming for the ninth series of The Yorkshire Vet.

Visitors to the The Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally can look forward to a packed programme of entertainment, headlined by stunt motorcycle display team, Broke FMX.

There will also be a funfair for children, petting farm and street food stands.

Readers can benefit from a 15 per cent discount when booking tickets to the show in advance.

To enter a classic car or for tickets please visit www.ypmotorshow.co.uk/.

To book in your classic car by phone or for more information please call 0113 532 9440, Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.