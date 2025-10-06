A video shows Sarah and her family enjoying Cyprus, where the children adore their new international school, after they made the move from Yorkshire in April.

A North Yorkshire family who became fed up with dreary UK life and long work hours moved to Cyprus - and are now enjoying a happier life on one salary than they did on two in the UK.

Sarah Moore, 48, and husband James, 47, began raising their children Bea, nine, and Miles, five, in Marton, Middlesbrough, but they grew exhausted of 60-hour work weeks meaning little family time, £400-a-month heating and council tax bills, and rising crime rates.

Sarah, a former teacher, also felt distrustful of the education system where Bea struggled with pressure and harsh criticism from over-worked teachers, she said.

IT technician James, who lived in Cyprus in his 20s while working in the military, suggested a move there, for better schools, improved work life-balance, lower crime rates, and more affordable living. After being offered a job in IT in Protaras - on a UK wage with a UK company, but remotely - in November 2024, they moved in April this year.

Sarah and James say the whole family were "instantly happier". They say they feel far safer with lower crime rates, the children love their new international school, and monthly rent on their villa is virtually the same as their mortgage payments back home despite having more space, a beachfront location and a pool. And James works less hours but earns enough that the family can live on just one income - meaning more family time than ever before.

Sarah Moore and husband James with their children Bea, nine, and Miles, five. | Sarah Moore / SWNS

Stay-at-home mum Sarah said: "In the UK schools there is so much pressure on the kids and they were both unhappy. And James and I were working such long hours but life is so expensive in the UK. James applied for a job in Cyprus almost on a whim. [He] said English is widely spoken, they drive on the same side of the road, and the crime rates are low. Plus, the education system appealed to me, living costs are lower, the weather is amazing and the people are known to be very warm and welcoming.”

They quickly settled into a three-bed house with a pool, just a stone's throw from the beach in a family-friendly neighbourhood. Despite Sarah not working due to her visa, the rent is just €1,500-a-month (£1,311) - and James works 20 less hours than in the UK too.

She said: "We can afford the life on just one income. The council tax here costs for the year what we paid per month in England. Petrol is definitely cheaper too - and you don't even fill your car yourself, someone comes and fills it for you! We go out for a meal once a week and what would cost £100 in England costs just £68 here."

Sarah said their international school is so much better that Bea is sleeping through the night again. She said the teachers are under less pressure so everything is more child-oriented and parents are more welcome to participate in their children's education. Miles will be in pre-school to "learn through play" until the age of seven, rather than four or five in the UK - with a maximum class size of 20.

She said: "The kids learn Greek too - my son's class is entirely bilingual. Everyone is absolutely lovely - a wide variety of nationalities - the teachers, parents and our neighbours are so friendly and make an effort."

Sarah said the overall lifestyle means their new home is their dream come true as they can spend more quality time together and have fun.

She said: "It's beautiful with gorgeous beaches and more family time than I ever imagined.

The kids get home at 2pm and my husband is home by 3pm so we can go for a lovely walk, or the beach or in the pool after school. On the weekends, we go to the beach, visit lovely villages or go to attractions like the waterparks or camel park.

"It was a big move but in a lot of ways, it wasn't scary. It felt like a no-brainer - us and the kids were so unhappy in the UK so we didn't have much to lose. Of course we do miss our family and friends back home, but they can come and visit us and see why we love it so much.

“I was amazed by how easy it has been and how quickly the kids have adapted. It's a dream I never imagined would be possible. What we've gained in terms of lifestyle and family time leaves me seeing no reason to return to the UK."

Monthly costs - Cyprus VS UK

Grocery shop: £100 a week - same in both countries

Monthly rent/mortgage payments: £1,200 in UK, and £1,300 in Cyprus

Meal out: £60-£70 in Cyprus, £100 in UK

Fuel for car: about 30p a litre cheaper in Cyprus

Pint of beer: £3.60 in Cyprus, £5-£6 in UK