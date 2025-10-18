The £4.5M Yorkshire home features acres of idyllic outdoor space, complete with a swimming pool, stables, tennis court and a boating lake.

A stunning £4.5M Yorkshire house is up for grabs in an Omaze prize draw.

The six-bedroom home overlooks the verdant Vale of Mowbray between the sweeping Yorkshire Dales and the heather-clad North York Moors. The charming market towns of Richmond and Bedale along with an abundance of local beauty spots and historic sites are within ten miles.

There’s no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to pay, furnishings are included and the winner will also get £500,000 in cash. The winner will be free to move in, rent out or sell up.

The Yorkshire home comes with furnishings. | Omaze

By entering the Yorkshire House Draw, you’ll be supporting Refuge - the UK’s largest specialist domestic abuse charity. The guaranteed £1M donation will enable Refuge to provide three safe homes for women and children escaping abuse. With wraparound support, these homes could help up to 60 families rebuild their lives over the next five years.

The Yorkshire home features an outdoor swimming pool. | Omaze