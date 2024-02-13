94-year-old Arthur goes for pie and a pint with friends on his 'perfect day'

Handley House asked their residents to write down their idea of a perfect day so that the staff members could plan tailored experiences for each person.

94-year-old Arthur Warner’s perfect day read, ‘If I could do anything, I would like to go to the pub for a proper pub lunch and a pint.’

So, along with two of Arthur’s friends and fellow Handley House residents, off they went to the Lysander Arms in Rawcliffe to some classic pub grub.

All three gents ordered steak pie and chips and couldn’t believe how big the pies were, but managed to polish the feast off and washed it down with a couple of pints of John Smiths.

Arthur, a man of few words, said with a smile on his face, ‘It was nice to have a proper pint, we had a really good afternoon.’

John Fentiman, one of the gentlemen who joined Arthur at the pub, added, ‘It was wonderful to go to the pub and have a good chat. We’ve found new things in common that we didn’t know about before.’

Charlie Parker, the Home Manager at Handley House, commented, ‘It’s a real pleasure to be able to tailor our activities to each individual, no matter how big or small their perfect day might be.

‘Something as simple as a trip to the pub with new friends can help to create lasting memories and cherished relationships, and it was fantastic to watch Arthur, John and Jim bond over pie and a pint!’

To find out more about living at Handley House, call 01904 221 040, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.