Andrea Dunbar washed Bradford’s dirty linen in public but someone had to do it - David Behrens

Perhaps you remember the name: Andrea wrote Rita, Sue and Bob Too and other social dramas that exposed with astonishing frankness the lax morals and casual criminality running through Bradford’s depressed council estates. Though they were works of fiction their innate accuracy could not be denied, for Andrea had written about what she knew.

For that reason, she was briefly the darling of London’s theatre set. Critics compared her to John Osborne, the Angry Young Man of the 1950s. The Royal Court commissioned three of her plays. But when Channel 4 filmed her best known piece for the cinema, her neighbours on the Buttershaw estate raised a petition to have it banned.

Councillors weighed in, claiming the characters’ promiscuous lifestyles “reflected badly on the city”. The local tourist board called the portrayal “slummy” and “fake”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playwright Andrea Dunbar pictured in 1989.

Andrea fought back, writing in The Yorkshire Post: “The guardians of our morals can stand back and gasp, but these things go on – maybe not in their circles, but certainly in mine.”

She could have left Buttershaw but she could never have escaped it. So she stayed put until 1990 when she became another of its statistics – dead at 29, wasted by alcohol and with just £45 in her building society.

As a local obituary put it, she was toasted by the Groucho Club, roasted back home.

It has taken Bradford a long time to come to terms with the work of arguably its most significant literary figure since John Braine. But last week it announced that readings of Andrea’s plays would form part of the programme for its upcoming year as the UK’s City of Culture.

At a time when the social problems she dramatised are more entrenched than ever, it is a timely resurrection.

For it wasn’t just Andrea Dunbar about which Bradford was in denial; it was the social meltdown around her. Its failure to confront a truth that was staring it in the face magnified the troubles many times over.

Indeed, in the very week the culture programme was being unveiled, health workers were warning the council that vast numbers of Bradfordians lacked even the basic ability to cook healthy food and – despite their lack of means – were existing on expensive takeaways and ready meals. The diet was so ingrained that their children were refusing free school dinners in favour of lunchboxes stuffed with junk food.

Other recent news reports reveal an epidemic of people overdosing on synthetic marijuana; of security guards posted outside the library to curb loutish behaviour; of a quarter of the workforce without a job and not looking for one; and of two in three low-income families living in ‘food deserts’ without access to fresh groceries.

These are some of the consequences of not acting a generation ago to tackle poverty and the antisocial behaviour it creates. The warning signs were on every page Andrea Dunbar wrote but it suited the city at the time to shoot the messenger; to bury its head and rail against those who dared besmirch it.

That its problems are now being aired in the open demonstrates that agencies are at last trying to educate people out of their rut. But education doesn’t work on those who don’t want to learn.

That was also true in Andrea Dunbar’s time. Her council estate neighbours didn’t dispute the accuracy of her work; on the contrary, they recognised themselves in her off-the-rails characters and felt betrayed. They didn’t want to be judged. The tragedy is that neither they nor Andrea could break free of the prison their estate had become. Places like that have a limitless capacity to reduce everyone to their level.

It’s not exclusively Bradford’s problem, for there is a Buttershaw in every city. Their values and morals are at odds with civilised society. That’s what makes them so attractive to playwrights like Andrea and it’s why Sherwood engaged so many BBC viewers earlier this month. The circumstances were different but the underlying issues identical: the detritus of a generation left to fester and infect all those who followed.