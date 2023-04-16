All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
23 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
4 minutes ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
1 hour ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards
20 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
21 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
22 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced

Bowes Museum: A peek behind the scenes at Barnard Castle museum as spring cleaning gets underway

This video gives you a look behind the scenes as the Bowes Museum undergoes a spring clean.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

Conservators and curators take objects from the stores and use specialist museum equipment to prepare them for display.

Spring cleaning is under way at the museum in Barnard Castle. Collections assistant Joe Kinsey has been busy cleaning a plaster maquette, while also taking responsibility for cleaning pelmets.

In a busy day for the assistant as we visit the museum, he and collections manager Dr Jane Whittaker move an 18th century chair. He was also charged with dusting a gilt bronze French Mantle clock from 1855.

Collections Assistant Joe Kinsey at The Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle, dusts a gilt bronze French Mantle clock from 1855, back on display.Collections Assistant Joe Kinsey at The Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle, dusts a gilt bronze French Mantle clock from 1855, back on display.
Collections Assistant Joe Kinsey at The Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle, dusts a gilt bronze French Mantle clock from 1855, back on display.
Most Popular

    The spring cleaning is taking place as the museum gets ready for a busy period over Easter and beyond.

    Entry to the Museum is free for under 18s, full time students and carers. A 13 month local membership for people living in County Durham and Darlington is £12.50 and a membership for people living elsewhere is £14.50. Day tickets are available for £17.50. Admission to the Museum shop and Cafe Bowes is free.

    Collections Assistant Joe Kinsey and Collections Manager Dr Jane Whittaker working at The Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle, preparing items including an 18th century chair hidden in their stores, a former gallery, to put them back on displayCollections Assistant Joe Kinsey and Collections Manager Dr Jane Whittaker working at The Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle, preparing items including an 18th century chair hidden in their stores, a former gallery, to put them back on display
    Collections Assistant Joe Kinsey and Collections Manager Dr Jane Whittaker working at The Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle, preparing items including an 18th century chair hidden in their stores, a former gallery, to put them back on display