This video gives you a look behind the scenes as the Bowes Museum undergoes a spring clean.

Conservators and curators take objects from the stores and use specialist museum equipment to prepare them for display.

Spring cleaning is under way at the museum in Barnard Castle. Collections assistant Joe Kinsey has been busy cleaning a plaster maquette, while also taking responsibility for cleaning pelmets.

In a busy day for the assistant as we visit the museum, he and collections manager Dr Jane Whittaker move an 18th century chair. He was also charged with dusting a gilt bronze French Mantle clock from 1855.

Collections Assistant Joe Kinsey at The Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle, dusts a gilt bronze French Mantle clock from 1855, back on display.

The spring cleaning is taking place as the museum gets ready for a busy period over Easter and beyond.

Entry to the Museum is free for under 18s, full time students and carers. A 13 month local membership for people living in County Durham and Darlington is £12.50 and a membership for people living elsewhere is £14.50. Day tickets are available for £17.50. Admission to the Museum shop and Cafe Bowes is free.