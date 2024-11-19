There was a furious hammering to set her free, before the giant ship lurched sideways into the River Ouse, workers scurrying for cover.

It was July 4 1985, Margaret Thatcher was PM and Live Aid was about to raise millions for famine relief in Ethiopia.

After her launch at Cochrane’s shipyard near Selby, the Cal Mac ferry MV Hebridean Isles had an illustrious career serving nearly 40 years.

But she is now off to the breaker’s yard – sparking fond memories from the many passengers and crews who knew her and voyaged in her.

They include Liz Summer, whose brother-in-law David Simpson and father Gordon, worked as a welders at the shipyard, which closed in 1992, and remembers the dramatic moment of her launch, performed by the Duchess of Kent.

Liz recalled: “My heart was in my mouth as the ship launched sideways into the River Ouse.

“All the men on the far side of her that knocked out the blocks that held her, had to run under the hull as she gently slipped into the river.

“Thankfully they all survived.”

Affectionally known as the ‘Heb Isles’, she primarily served Islay in recent years.

She initially plyed the Stornoway to Ullapool route, then spent five years on the Uig triangle, when she was famously used for fund-raising “charity ceilidhs”.

The car deck would be cleared, and bands played as families danced and the boat sailed around the loch.

Her longest stint was serving Islay and Colonsay between 2001 and 2024, and she ended her days with CalMac covering the first route she worked on, Stornoway-Ullapool.

The Heb Isles has been central to former catering crew member Mairi Ann Macdonald’s life, as she met her husband, Neil, when he was travelling to spend a weekend on the islands with some friends.

She said: “It was on MV Hebridean Isles where Neil proposed to me, asking for my hand in marriage, so we were got engaged on the route from Uig to Harris.

“We also travelled on her when going across to Harris to get married, and when our children came along, we would travel back and forth for holidays to Harris and Uist.

"Two generations of my family worked on same boat and absolutely loved working on her.

"The precious memories will stay in our lives and hearts.”

When they recently took a trip down memory lane: "It was a very emotional trip, but I was delighted we got to do this for the very last time- a lot of reminiscing was done on the journey.”

The current crew are taking up positions on other vessels.

Scottish Government owned CalMac has had problems with its ageing fleet and long delays delivering replacement vessels.

Delivery of the first of four new ferries being built in Turkey which was supposed to arrive last month has been put back until around the middle of February next year.