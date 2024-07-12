Bricks thrown at cars and windows as police step up patrols

Police patrols are to be stepped up in a town near Doncaster over the weekend following a spate of criminal damage.

There were multiple reports yesterday morning of bricks being thrown at cars and windows being smashed in the Balfour Road area of Bentley.

Insp Sebastian Dent said: "An investigation has been launched with work ongoing to identify the culprits. Officers have remained in the area and there will be increased patrols in the area as we head into the weekend.