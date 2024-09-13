Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Policy Exchange think tank has called for a national food security strategy embracing the food ecosystem as a whole rather than the traditional focus on agricultural production, before dismissing the notion that Britain should be

self-sufficient.

It said previous food security initiatives had focused too narrowly on agriculture and that plans should include all areas of the food ecosystem – such as food manufacturing, logistics and retail – in order to keep products on shelves and prices down.

A field of wheat is harvested near Spaldwick in Cambridgeshire

Instead, it argues food security can be enhanced through a a flexible, agile and robust trading ecosystem, with robust supply chains and a reorientation of the UK’s international aid spending to support global food security.

Policy Exchange added the Foreign Office should make strengthening global food security an increasing focus of the UK’s development spend.

It comes after years of high food price inflation and supply chains disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the impacts of climate change.

A Government spokesperson said: “Food security is national security. That is why the new Government will restore stability and confidence in the sector by introducing a new deal for farmers to boost rural economic growth and strengthen food security.

Wendy Morton MP, who is calling for a broader approach to food security

“We will protect farmers from being undercut in trade deals, make the supply chain work more fairly, prevent shock rises in bills by switching on GB energy, better protect them from flooding through a new flood resilience taskforce and setting a target for half of all food purchased across the public sector to be locally produced or certified to higher environmental standards."

Polling of food and drink manufacturers, carried out on behalf of the think tank, found 53 per cent think mitigating supply chain risks is a significant concern for their business.

The survey by the Food and Drink Federation trade body showed the top three actions businesses are taking to mitigate that risk include diversifying suppliers (68%), adapting or simplifying supply chains (50%) or investing in product innovation (38%).

The survey found 56% of large suppliers are increasing stockpiles while 54% of small and medium-sized enterprises are increasing the share of UK inputs in their supply chain.

Investment in the food and drink manufacturing sector has dropped by 30% since 2019, the report said, adding that this is despite an estimated industry turnover of £142 billion and exports valued at more than £24 billion.

In comparison, UK manufacturing excluding food and drink saw investment rise by 5% over the same period, the paper said.

Supporting the report, Tory MP Wendy Morton, who hails from North Yorkshire, said: “Against a backdrop of global uncertainties, we must as a country take seriously the need to tackle both the availability and affordability of our food.

“The report places a welcome emphasis on the way a more holistic prioritisation of the food ecosystem would help to support UK farmers and domestic food production.”

Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Bakewell added: “Cultivating supply chains that are resilient to climate-change related events will be more important than ever, and we can see from the conflicts around the world that a secure supply of food is critical.