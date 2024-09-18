Coldplay praised for giving fans in Hull 50 per cent of tickets for first ever show in city

Coldplay has been praised for giving fans in Hull 50 per cent of the tickets for their first ever show in the city.

The band had announced eight new UK shows, including two at Hull’s Craven Park Stadium on August 18 and 19 2025, as they extend their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

Hull is the only city to stage the gigs alongside London’s Wembley Stadium in the UK.

Hull Labour said it was a “huge public coup” and welcomed prioritising local postcodes to try to curb ticket touting. Tickets for fans with HU, YO, DN or LN postcodes go on sale via Ticketmaster at 6pm next Thursday.

As part of the shows, which will take place at Craven Park Stadium in Hull and London's Wembley Stadium - a limited number of £20 tickets will be made available

Music lovers also applauded a decision to donate 10 per cent of proceeds to Music Venue Trust in support of grassroots venues.

The offer of limited number of £20 tickets, which will go on sale in November, also went down a storm. MVT’s CEO Mark Davyd said it was fantastic to see Coldplay giving back to the grassroutes venues that had supported them on their way to worldwide success.