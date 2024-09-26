Developer Wayne Low has pledged to build a ‘proper boozer’ to replace a once popular 19th century pub he wants to knock down in a Yorkshire village.

Opinion is split in Etton near Beverley over the plans to demolish The Light Dragoon in Etton, which was home to one of the one of the oldest folk clubs in Britain.

The plans include building three four-bedroomed houses and a single two-bedroomed home along the frontage, with a new access road, dividing them from a new micro pub.

The road would lead to six shepherds huts on what used to be the pub garden, acting effectively as “hotel rooms” for the new hostelry.

The Light Dragoon: Pub earmarked for demolition as part of redevelopment

Over 50 people attended a public meeting with many concerned about the scale of the development and the impact it will have on the character of a “unique” village.

Resident Alison Milner, who organised recent successful Heritage Open Day events in the village, said: “I feel very strongly against. The pub is a very important part of the heritage, it’s a landmark in the village. I don’t necessarily feel it is viable as a pub, but it could be a private dwelling. The unique thing about Etton is that it has remained a linear or ribbon village with houses on both sides, but not spreading out over the centuries.”

Stuart Bell, who runs the Processed Pea Club, which had The Light Dragoon as its venue for the best part of half a century, until the pub’s closure five years ago, said it was “an absolute farce”: “I’d love to see it reopen, I think it’s a lovely setting. There’s a lot of history in the pub.” The club has since moved to Walkington.

Next door neighbour Victoria Green said she supported the project, saying she was fed up with the untidiness of the site, and liked the idea of having a pub.

Wayne Low and his son Monty outside The Light Dragoon in Etton. The pub shut in 2019 and Mr Low wants to redevelop the site

Another said: “We are not opposed to the development. But the access should be in the centre – the new pub’s outside seating area will be 1m from our bedroom window.”

Yet another praised it as a “very nice development” and a “huge improvement” on what is there currently: “I think it will work and it is trying to accommodate a lot of people who used to go to the pub.”

Mr Low, who developed The Bay holiday village at Filey, was fined £32,000 in October 2021 for knocking down the 200-year-old The Traveller’s Rest in Long Riston, near Beverley. A micro bar next door to The Traveller’s Rest is one of half a dozen he’s built in the region.

He said he’d got a manager back from Spain to run the new pub, adding: "It’ll have a kitchen, a cellar, it’ll be a proper boozer. It’ll take 100 easy.” The Light Dragoon was registered as an asset of community value in 2019, but has sat empty since. It has been deregistered recently.

The site on Main Street, Etton

“We need the houses to be able to build the pub,” Mr Low said. “It’s within the village’s development limits. There are properties that have been approved outside the development limits.

"We’ve had good support. It is a gorgeous village and (this development) will be very much in keeping.”