A simultaneous groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of work on a £4.3bn electricity superhighway from Scotland to England, which will make landfall at a beach near Bridlington.

Representatives from National Grid and SSEN Transmission took the first ceremonial spadefuls of earth at events held at either end of the subsea link in Peterhead in Scotland and Wren Hall in Drax, near Selby.

After travelling 436km under the sea from Peterhead, EGL2’s subsea cable will come ashore at Fraisthorpe Sands and then run underground for 68km to a new high voltage current converter station at Drax.

The UK’s single largest electricity transmission project ever is expected to provide enough "green" electricity from Scottish offshore wind farms to power around 2m homes in England.

EGL2 started two years earlier than expected thanks to the regulator Ofgem’s new fast track process which cuts red tape, getting consumers connected to green energy more quickly.

At peak periods of construction, the project is expected to support hundreds of local jobs in Yorkshire, through supply chain and construction activity.

More than 200 representatives from local businesses attended a buyer event earlier this year, covering everything from plant hire and catering to steel fixing and logistics.

Representatives from National Grid were joined in Yorkshire by colleagues from specialist HVDC cable supplier, Prysmian, and Hitachi Energy and BAM, responsible for the supply of converter stations at either end of the project. Offshore Delivery Director for National Grid, Zac Richardson said they’d built similar links to Denmark and Norway carrying 1400 megawatts, but 2000 megawatts was a first.

“It will be the first for the UK and among the first in the world at this scale,” he added.

The converter station at Drax which will convert the direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC), before being fed to the grid via an existing sub station will be a “very large, substantial building” standing 20m high.

But Mr Richardson said it wouldn’t be out of place against Drax as a backdrop.

He said the work at Fraisthorpe would be done in a season and afterwards “you won’t know it’s there” with the cable route backfilled and “no evidence of infrastructure at all”.

Many hundreds of workers would be involved in constructing what is the first of four currently proposed 2GW projects between Scotland and England. In total the four could provide enough renewable electricity to power eight million homes.

He added: “Achieving this first milestone wouldn't have been possible without the huge commitment of the project team, our construction partners, stakeholders and the invaluable feedback from local communities.”