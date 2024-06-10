Drone Photo Awards: Amazing pictures from nominated finalists across nine categories
The nominations for the Drone Photo Awards have been announced.
The nominated works were selected from over 2,000 shots submitted from 113 countries for the international competition dedicated to aerial photography.
There are nine categories, including Nature, Abstract, Animals and People.
Highlights of the shortlisted pictures include dragon-like lava captured during the 2023 volcanic eruption of Fagradalsfjall at Litli-Hrútur in Iceland.
Another eye-catching image sees people floating in the frozen Baltic sea, with only rubber swimsuits to keep them warm.
While large flocks of flamingos dance above the mesmerising green water surface of Kenya's Lake Magadi, their beauty and elegance evoking a smile.
And a geothermal pool in the highlands of Iceland resembles a dragon's eye. The eye-shaped pool, with its unique coloration, alongside the features of the rocky ground, creates an astonishing resemblance to an eye.
The Drone Photo Awards contest is part of the Italian Siena Awards organisation.
The winners will be revealed at the opening ceremony of the Siena Awards 2024, set for September 28.