Exploring the stories hidden within the pages of incredibly ancient and rare books at Leeds' Brotherton Library

Here is a treasure so rare it's been dazzling readers for a thousand years. Then a precious book, with its pages 'hacked', probably under a 17th century trend for scrapbooking.

Books and Benefactors is a new display running at the University of Leeds’ Treasures of the Brotherton Gallery. Each piece carries the imprints of its once owners, and traces of its past.

To Rosie Shepley, senior conservation technician at the University of Leeds, it's these fragments left behind - with worn pages or a tel ltale thumbprint - that can be just as fascinating as the literary treasures themselves.

"You never know, at some point, what might be significant," she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie Shepley, Senior Conservation Technician at University of Leeds Libraries looks at exhibits in the Books and Benefactors exhibition, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. Running at the University of Leeds' Treasures of the Brotherton Gallery until 6 April 2024, the exhibition celebrates the arrival of a group of rare and beautiful books dating back to the 10th century that were allocated to the University via the UK Acceptance in Lieu scheme.

Most Popular

The exhibition celebrates six manuscripts and a rare Caxton book allocated to the university in lieu of inheritance tax, under a scheme by Arts Council England.

The oldest is a Greek gospel book from Byzantium, c. 950-1050, which is also now the oldest manuscript in the University’s collection. It bears evidence of heavy use, with text worn away and rewritten, and even a drawing of St Matthew by a 15th century reader.

Then Thomas Hoccleve's ‘The Regiment of Princes’, so rare there are fewer than 50 copies known to be in existence. Historic damage shows it was not always as highly prized as it is today - illuminated letters and sometimes whole pages have been roughly hacked from the beautiful volume, possibly during a craze for découpage that began in the 17th century.

Another mediaeval rarity is Watson’s ‘Brut Chronicle’, one of 13 surviving examples of this version of the popular history of England. Then a Renaissance travel compilation, Gaius Julius Solinus’ third-century ‘Polyhistor’, and finally, a 1917 manuscript by the calligrapher and illuminator Alberto Sangorski, which was likely new when it was purchased.

Running at the University of Leeds' Treasures of the Brotherton Gallery until 6 April 2024, the exhibition celebrates the arrival of a group of rare and beautiful books dating back to the 10th century that were allocated to the University via the UK Acceptance in Lieu scheme. Image: Tony Johnson

First step for any new acquisition to the library is quarantine, said Ms Shepley. There is a special room for this, before it is accessioned and cleaned. A book conservator might be brought in to treat any that need a little extra care, or binding, but this is very much preservation over restoration.

"We can really see, in the first pages of one, where it's been handled more," said Ms Shepley. "We wouldn't want to change that, it shows the history of how people used it.

"It's interesting as well that some older manuscripts stand the test of time a little better."

Wealthy industrialist Sir Thomas Edward Watson is the man who brought them together, while amassing an impressive library that included a Shakespeare First Folio.

Amazing detail in the 15th century Book of Hours written for Antoine de Crevecoeur, Amiens or Arras exhibited in the Books and Benefactors exhibition photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

The noted archaeologist and bibliophile Denys Spittle later acquired a number of his volumes, with the seven items consigned to Leeds to settle some £298,894 of tax.