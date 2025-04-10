Family-run business celebrates 15 years transforming commercial spaces in Yorkshire

The business focuses on placing relationships at the very heart of the business | No Credit

A Yorkshire-based company is celebrating 15 years of high-quality commercial spaces.

Established in 2009, DSI has proudly been delivering aluminium shopfronts, automatic doors and entrances for commercial use all across Yorkshire.

Founded by Erin Maldzinski, DSI was created to provide a more personalised and customer-focused service - and being family-run has significantly shaped DSI’s approach.

Communication and trust have been central to DSI's success in meeting clients' needs.

This commitment ensures local businesses receive entrances that not only enhance appearance but also significantly improve functionality and customer experience.

Over the years, DSI has achieved several industry-recognised accreditations, including CHAS (Contractors Health and Safety Assessment Scheme), Constructionline, and SMAS Worksafe.

These credentials underline DSI’s commitment to exceptional standards in health, safety, and quality assurance.

What truly sets DSI apart from larger competitors is its ability to provide specialised, in-house CAD design, ensuring bespoke solutions tailored specifically to client requirements.

Coupled with maintaining large stock levels and leveraging a local supply chain, DSI consistently delivers faster turnaround times and more competitive pricing, benefiting businesses throughout the region.

Erin explained, "Being born and raised locally gives me a deep understanding of our clients' specific requirements and the environmental considerations essential for commercial projects in the area.

“Our aluminium doors are constructed to such high standards that they typically last over 20 years."

A recent testament to their expertise and reliability was their successful completion of a significant regeneration project for Kirklees Council, where DSI provided curtain walling, aluminium shopfronts, and automatic doors.

Local councils, hospitals, and businesses regularly entrust DSI with their projects, confident in their professional and personalised service.

Celebrating over 15 years in the industry, DSI continues to lead the way, dedicated to enhancing commercial spaces throughout Yorkshire with their distinctive family-oriented values and unwavering commitment to excellence.