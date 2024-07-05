Former Tory Minister takes furious swipe at his party after losing his seat

The Former Justice minister Sir Robert Buckland said politics is at a “crossroads” and the Conservative Party must make the “right choice” if it is to inspire a new generation as he warned against “politics as mere circus” in his farewell speech.

Sir Robert was visibly angry as he spoke after losing his Swindon seat to Labour, in one of the first Labour gains of the night.

He said: “Our very political system is at a crossroads. Do we value those who work to bring people together and to come into politics to do something rather than be someone?

“Or do we shrug our shoulders and accept politics as a mere circus where people compete for attention by saying things that they either know to be untrue, or which raise hopes and expectations in a way that further erodes trust?

Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland, who has lost his Swindon South seat to the Labour party in the 2024 General Election

“I know what side I’m on, I know what choice I would make, and I believe with sincere and fierce conviction that my party has to make the right choice too, if we are to inspire a new generation with the real promise of a better future.”

He said a lurch to the right after the election would be “disastrous” for the Conservatives.

Speaking to the BBC after losing his Swindon South seat, Sir Robert said such a move “would be a disastrous mistake and it would send us into the abyss, and gift Labour government for many years”.

He also took aim at “ill-discipline” within the Conservative Party.

“I think that we have seen in this election an astonishing ill-discipline within the party,” the former justice secretary said.

“We can see articles being written before a vote is cast at the General Election about the party heading for defeat and what the prognosis should be.

“It is spectacularly unprofessional, ill-disciplined. That is not the Conservative Party I joined and have been an active member of for now nearly 40 years.”

Asked later if he was speaking about an article written by Conservative former home secretary Suella Braverman, Sir Robert replied: “I am afraid that is not an isolated example.”