England football manager Gareth Southgate said: “I’m always humbled when I visit Martin House, the hospice is a lifeline for local families, and it really does transform the lives of young people with life-shortening conditions every single day." (Picture contributed)

Southgate, 53, is ambassador for Martin House in Boston Spa which has embarked on an ambitious £21.9m project to build two new wings at the hospice. It is hoped that the public will contribute donations towards a target of £2m by their winter 2025 deadline.

Having lived locally for more than 20 years Southgate is heavily involved in the appeal and says he feels a duty to contribute his time and energy.

“Because of the profile of the role I have you can make a difference at certain moments,” he said. “I think what appealed about helping here is that it’s local and there is that element of children and families which resonates so strongly.

“You can’t help but think ‘what would I have done, where would we have turned’ if we’d have found ourselves in that sort of situation. When I was able to visit and personalise what direct impact it has on the families and the children that is what really resonated.

“I find some of the language really takes your breath away. When Clair (Clair Holdsworth, Martin House chief executive) says you only get one chance to get a child’s death right it is an unbelievably emotional thing but it’s the reality of a facility like this and it’s what the people deal with here so brilliantly every day.

“Sometimes it is uncomfortable. When I have been speaking at fundraising dinners, sometimes it is uncomfortable, but that is the reality of the work that happens here.”

England, under Southgate, have worked hard to reconnect with football fans through a variety of initiatives.

He said: “There’s what we have been able to do as a team but the individual players have causes very close to their hearts as well. There is no question that it does give you perspective and is fulfilling to be able to help.

“Why can we help? It’s not because of me as a person it is the role that I have and that profile that can help to make a difference. There are moments where I feel it is important to do that and with the last years (as England manager) I have been able to help.”

The project will enable Martin House to continue to support children, young people and their families for many years to come. The plans have been created in collaboration with the families using the hospice, including the children themselves, to ensure their needs are front and centre of the project.

The Build will consist of two phases: phase one being a children’s wing and phase two comprising a teenagers’ wing, wellbeing and education centre.

Chief executive Clair Holdsworth praised Southgate’s work with the charity. She said: “Gareth Southgate is brilliant with our families. He has given a lot of time where he has really wanted to get to know us. He really gets it. He does care and has a level of integrity to him that as a leader is inspiring as well.”