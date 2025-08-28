Here's how to provide the best corporate catering service in 2025

The gold standard is fresh, flexible, local and seasonal offerings | Shutterstock

Don’t let soggy samies spoil the impression you’re trying to make!

When it comes to corporate events in 2025, the right corporate event catering can truly elevate the experience.

Whether you're hosting a client presentation, staff training, a networking mixer, or a product launch, food should be fresh, flexible, and thoughtfully presented.

We spoke to Justin Gilchrist , the CEO of Manchester’s leading event catering company, South Catering (consistently rated 4.9/5 on Trustpilot), to discover what menus and food styles are winning approvals this year from corporate clients.

Types of food that shine at corporate events in 2025

1. Individually Packaged Meals

We all became more hygiene-aware during COVID, and similarly, some people don’t like the idea of buffet lunches hanging around in a conference room.

South Catering leads the way in providing beautifully packaged individual meals.

These are ideal for conferences or networking events where hygiene and convenience matter. Tidy packages make serving seamless and professional.

Justin said: “The popularity of individually boxed food has risen tenfold.

“We think of them as cool adult-packed lunches, and our clients are always excited by them.”

2. Sandwich Platters & Set Lunch Menus

Classic yet versatile: platters are great for varying appetites.

Platters are still very popular, particularly if they offer different options to suit different occasions.

Justin advises that organisers choose an option that suits the occasion.

Think about your audience, the setting, the likely temperature, etc.

Platters offer vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free options.

3. Savoury Snacks

Mini quiches, falafel, gyoza, and bite-sized pastry snacks please those who prefer light, elegant finger food, perfect at reception-style gatherings.

This type of offering has an upmarket feel and is perfect in certain settings.

Sushi and bite-sized canapes are becoming increasingly popular, and are at home in a corporate setting as much as they are at a birthday or wedding event.

Justin adds: “Options such as sushi are brilliant for certain events. Imagine an art gallery opening, an upmarket client event, or a drinks reception.”

4. Salads & Fruit Bowls

Refreshing, healthy, and visually appealing. Ideal for balancing richer menu items and accommodating health-conscious guests.

Justin said: “If your event takes place in the summertime, fruit bowls and salads always go down well. They are also a good option if your event falls in between traditional mealtimes.”

5. Canapés & Deli-Style Sharing Boards

For more formal or celebratory contexts, a mix of platters featuring cheeses, charcuterie, olives, mini pies, and other gourmet bites adds sophistication.

Justin explains: “This is another great option to add sophistication, particularly if your event is later in the evening, or will accompany plenty of wine!”

6. Dessert PlattersFrom cakes and brownies to fruit skewers and crisps, well-presented sweet boards leave a lasting impression.

“This really is a crowd pleaser, Justin adds.

“Some organisers are even skipping the mains altogether and going straight to dessert.

“It goes down surprisingly well - especially if you have a sweet tooth.”

7. Breakfast Trays

Perfect for early meetings: pastries, juices, hot drinks - served individually or buffet style for ease and flexibility.

“Breakfast meetings have grown exponentially in popularity,” Justin said.

“Many companies like to get down to business early, whilst everyone is still fresh. Of course, offering breakfast is mandatory at a breakfast meeting!”

Providing thoughtful menus and excellent food will make a world of difference to the impression you leave with those you are trying to impress | Shutterstock

Expert Tips for Your Corporate Event Menu

South Catering shared their top tips for building a menu that impresses.

1. Mix and match offerings

Combine sandwiches or set menus with savouries, salad and dessert boards so that guests can tailor their meal according to appetite and preference.

2. Prioritise dietary clarity

Label each platter clearly, e.g., vegetarian, vegan, halal, gluten‑free.

Also, consider individually portioned options when food safety is a priority. If possible, find out in advance if any of your guests have severe allergies or specific dietary needs.

3. Think about flow

Serve breakfast items in the morning, buffet-style snacks during interludes or panel sessions, then canapé boards or sharing platters for reception events.

4. Time your deliveries

Most catering companies deliver between 10:30 am and 1 pm, and food is typically delivered in cool bags designed to last approximately four hours, ideal for afternoon events without on-site refrigeration.

Breakfast and evening meals will need to be planned so that delivery times align with the event's timing.

5. Go for local produce

Use regional sourcing where possible - cheeses, breads, produce from your local suppliers - it all adds quality and provenance to your catering.

6. Packaging

Look for companies offering sustainable packaging options.

Creating a mountain of unsustainable single-use packaging isn’t a good look.

South Cateing has provided a basic template on how you can organise food for a corporate event | Shutterstock

What if my event is for a whole day?

There are multiple ways of feeding your guests at a corporate event.

Companies such as South Catering offer easy-to-order menu options for the entire day.

If you need to organise food for a corporate event, here’s a basic template that you can adapt to your requirements.

This structure keeps the presentation polished, offers dietary variety, and ensures flexibility.

Breakfast: Pastry selection with fruit skewers, juice & coffee cups in branded cups.

Morning tea: You may like to serve tea and coffee with biscuits to keep everybody energised.

Lunch: Sandwich platter mix (meaty, vegetarian, halal), savoury snacks (falafel or gyoza), salad bowls.

Canapés / Reception: Assorted canapés (mini tarts, mini brioche, bruschetta), deli boards, cheese & fruit sharing.

Dessert: Brownie bites, mini cupcakes, fruit skewers, crisps.

Drinks: Hot drinks (coffee, tea), soft drinks, optional wine flights or sparkling water

For corporate event catering in 2025, the gold standard is fresh, flexible, local and seasonal offerings that cater to all tastes and dietary needs, presented professionally, delivered reliably, and conveniently.

Consider individual packaging for team events, and always offer dietary clarity.

Choose an event catering company that offers easy online orders, and use trusted reviews to decide which catering company to use.