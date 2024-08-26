Humber Pilot feels 'very proud and appreciated' her portrait will star in Maritime Museum

In many walks of life women have made huge advances, but seafaring has remained a male-dominated world.

According to the International Maritime Organization just two per cent of those working in maritime industries are women.

But numbers are on the increase with employers like Associated British Ports actively promoting the varied and fulfilling careers they offer for women.

Recognising the underrepresentation of women in their collections, Hull Maritime Museum has commissioned a portrait of Humber Pilot Karolina Jabrzyk.

Karolina is a 1st Class pilot for Associated British Ports, whose work involves guiding enormous ships of up to 40,000 tonnes on the Humber, considered one of the most dangerous waterways in the world, with its seven knot currents and shifting sands.

She said she feels “very proud and appreciated to be asked to appear in the gallery”.

She had her first sitting, in her dark blue pilot’s uniform, with Yorkshire-based portrait and figurative painter Ruth Fitton, who made a small oil sketch to work on back in her studio, along with photographs.

The final, larger portrait is expected to take the rest of the year to complete, followed by several months of waiting before it can be varnished and framed. It will take pride of place, honouring the critical role all Humber Pilots perform, when the museum finally reopens next year, after shutting in 2020 for an £11m upgrade.

Ruth, who has exhibited in the National Portrait Gallery in London, Sotheby's New York, and the European Museum of Modern Art in Barcelona, said it was a subject “very close to her heart” and she was delighted to be working on a portrait of a “highly skilled and courageous” woman.

Karolina said many more women now were going to sea: “Maritime careers for women have developed quickly in the last few years. More women are now at sea than ever before and there are more reaching the rank of is ship's captain too.

"We can do this job and it is great to see more women in marine roles”.

ABP Humber Director Simon Bird said: "We are committed to promoting diversity and fostering inclusivity and have initiatives aimed at improving recruitment to demystify what has been traditionally seen as a male-dominated world.”

The history of Humber pilots goes back to 1512, when Hull Trinity House was asked to provide mariners to guide ships to Hull. Pilotage for foreign vessels became compulsory after the visit of King Henry VIII to the town in 1541. In 2002, ABP ended the history of self-employed pilotage on the Humber by employing their own pilots directly.