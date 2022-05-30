"I jumped out of the bath and went to Sheffield City Hall when I heard Johnny Depp was there," said Donna Morton

Johnny Depp in Yorkshire: Hollywood star shocks fans in Sheffield at Sheffield gig - in pictures

After closing arguments in his libel trial against ex-partner Amber Heard on Friday (May 27), by Sunday (May 29) Johnny Depp was on stage in Yorkshire with Jeff Beck.

By Sophie Mei Lan
Monday, 30th May 2022, 1:35 pm

Depp took to the stage in Sheffield to play guitar and sing alongside rock musician Beck in his European tour last night (Sunday, May 29).

They played together and Depp sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released as a duo in 2020.

Sheffield City Hall where the concert took place, tweeted: “Well…what a surprise we got last night when Johnny Depp joined ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ on stage

“Wishing ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ good luck for the rest of his amazing tour and a big thank you to Johnny Depp for joining us!”

1. Hollywood star Johnny Depp stunned fans when he flew to from his libel trial to perform on stage with pop star Jeff Beck during a gig in Sheffield. Depp flew straight from Virginia in the US to join his music collaborator Jeff Beck on his European tour. May 29 2022. See SWNS story SWLEdepp.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp stunned fans when he flew to from his libel trial to perform on stage with pop star Jeff Beck during a gig in Sheffield. Depp flew straight from Virginia in the US to join his music collaborator Jeff Beck on his European tour.

Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS

2. Depp appeared on stage alongside Beck and his band

Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS

3. Johnny Depp played on the guitar as well as singing for shocked fans at Sheffield City Hall

Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS

4. Fans took to social media to share their views

One fan said: "Wow! Johnny sounds a little like Bowie, Lennon, and Hendrix!"

Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS

