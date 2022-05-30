Depp took to the stage in Sheffield to play guitar and sing alongside rock musician Beck in his European tour last night (Sunday, May 29).
They played together and Depp sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released as a duo in 2020.
Sheffield City Hall where the concert took place, tweeted: “Well…what a surprise we got last night when Johnny Depp joined @jeffbeckmusic on stage
“Wishing @jeffbeckmusic good luck for the rest of his amazing tour and a big thank you to Johnny Depp for joining us!”
1. Hollywood star Johnny Depp stunned fans when he flew to from his libel trial to perform on stage with pop star Jeff Beck during a gig in Sheffield. Depp flew straight from Virginia in the US to join his music collaborator Jeff Beck on his European tour. May 29 2022. See SWNS story SWLEdepp.
Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS
2. Depp appeared on stage alongside Beck and his band
Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS
3. Johnny Depp played on the guitar as well as singing for shocked fans at Sheffield City Hall
Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS
4. Fans took to social media to share their views
One fan said: "Wow! Johnny sounds a little like Bowie, Lennon, and Hendrix!"
Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS