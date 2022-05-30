2. Depp appeared on stage alongside Beck and his band

Hollywood star Johnny Depp stunned fans when he flew to from his libel trial to perform on stage with pop star Jeff Beck during a gig in Sheffield. Depp flew straight from Virginia in the US to join his music collaborator Jeff Beck on his European tour. May 29 2022. See SWNS story SWLEdepp.

Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS