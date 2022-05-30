Donna Morton, who lives in the Gleadless area of Sheffield had been scrolling twitter whilst soaking in the bath at around 8.30pm Sunday night (May 29) when she screamed at hearing the news.

“I thought it was a hoax,” she said. “My daughter thought I was nuts.”

But images quickly confirmed Depp had taken to the stage in Sheffield to play guitar and sing alongside rock musician Jeff Beck in his European tour, while he awaits the verdict of the libel trial he brought against ex-partner Amber Heard.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp stunned fans when he flew to from his libel trial to perform on stage with pop star Jeff Beck during a gig in Sheffield. Depp flew straight from Virginia in the US to join his music collaborator Jeff Beck on his European tour. May 29 2022. See SWNS story SWLEdepp.

Morton, who said she suffers from anxiety so doesn’t like going anywhere, was determined to see the actor.

“For me to actually go and be a fangirl is something I don’t do,” she said.

The 51-year-old has been a Depp fan since he appeared in the 1980s TV series 21 Jump Street.

She said she took her time preparing herself to venture to Sheffield City Hall to wait outside with her 18-year-old daughter Caitlin at 10pm, who is a Pirates of the Caribbean fan.

There she was joined by Sarah who is now known as “Sarah Depp” in her phone, as well as her friend and another fan 16-year-old Oliver, all from Sheffield.

The five became “friends” instantly and waited together for an hour and a half at the stage door.

She said: “Johnny is so special. He brings people together without even knowing it.”

The closing statements in Depp’s trial against Heard had been made only two days prior to the star’s appearance as he awaits the verdict with jurors continuing to deliberate tomorrow (May 31).

On stage with Jeff Beck as part of his delayed tour, Depp sang Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released as a duo in 2020.

Sheffield City Hall where the concert took place, tweeted:

“Well…what a surprise we got last night when Johnny Depp joined ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ on stage

“Wishing ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ good luck for the rest of his amazing tour and a big thank you to Johnny Depp for joining us!”

But once the show was over for a stunned audience, the show began for Morton and her new friends.

However, they insist they won’t be starting their own Yorkshire fan club as they are already a part of the Johnny Depp fan club.

On seeing Depp in real life, she said: “I couldn’t talk, all words were lost. I was in shock, it wasn’t being struck.

“Seeing someone who you never thought you’d see in a million years in your home city was totally overwhelming.”

She added that after Depp’s coach left “we all gave people a massive hug, you don’t see strangers doing that”.

“He’s so down to earth and appreciates everyone,” she added.