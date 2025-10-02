Leading European customer service provider launches advisory board

The advisory board will work closely with Simply Contact’s leadership team, offering guidance on projects that require specialised knowledge and deeper alignment with client industries | Simply Contact

A leading European customer service outsourcing provider has announced the launch of its advisory board today (2).

The initiative, launched by Simply Contact , reflects the company’s commitment to combining strong internal capabilities with external expertise from leaders who have shaped customer support strategies at a global scale.

The advisory board will work closely with Simply Contact’s leadership team, offering guidance on projects that require specialised knowledge and deeper alignment with client industries.

Engaging experts who have built and scaled operations for world-class organisations strengthens Simply Contact’s ability to deliver exceptional results on client projects.

Ellina Bronnikova, CMO of Simply Contact, said: “The advisory board marks a new chapter in how we evolve our solutions.

“We’re adding proven expertise to the tools we already use, such as AI-driven support, advanced analytics, and operational know-how.

“This combination ensures our clients get customer support that isn’t just efficient, but built to elevate customer experience on a global scale.”

Currently, the board consists of three members: Jerry Angrave, Iryna Shevelova, and Nabil Kachour.

Jerry Angrave has extensive expertise in building transformation and CX strategies for aviation, SaaS, and B2B companies.

He previously held senior CX roles at different organisations, including Lloyds Banking Group. In 2012, he set up his own strategic CX consultancy, Empathyce.

Today, he serves on Virgin Atlantic and Heathrow Airport’s Accessibility Advisory groups and regularly speaks at global CX events.

Iryna Shevelova is currently the Head of Enablement, Customer Care at Grammarly, an AI writing assistant trusted by 40+ million users. For over 15 years, Iryna has been working in people and workforce management and developing scalable operational processes for IT support teams.

She is also the founder of Collabro, a digital networking assistant designed to facilitate meaningful connections at offline events.

Nabil Kachour is an operations leader who has a strong background in mobility and e-commerce.

In his career, he successfully built and scaled international support teams at Groupon, Zalando, and Evaneos, and later managed customer service operations across multiple markets at FREE NOW, a division of Lyft and Europe’s leading mobility platform operating in over 150 cities.

By combining internal expertise, AI-driven innovation, and the insights of renowned industry leaders, Simply Contact strengthens its position as an outsourcing partner capable of meeting the most demanding customer experience challenges.

About Simply Contact

Simply Contact was established in 2013. Today, it is a global provider of outsourced customer service and a UK call centre . It delivers multilingual, multichannel support for businesses across various industries. The company has delivery centres in Poland, the UK, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova, and continues to expand its international footprint.