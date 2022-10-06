The new MSc in Satellite Systems Engineering marks the beginning of an ambitious new era for the university and will see it working with Airbus and Satellite Applications Catapult, both of whom will offer opportunities for students to work with them.

The new centre has been made possible thanks to a generous £2m donation from alumni Venkata ‘Murthy’ Renduchintala, who studied at the university from 1983 to 1991, during which time he gained a BEng in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, a Master’s in Business Administration and a PhD in Satellite Communications, and later became chief engineering officer at Intel.

In addition to being attended by Murthy, the launch on October 12 will also include a message of support from Dr Mike Short CBE, who in 2017 became the Department for International Trade’s first Chief Scientific Adviser.

Professor Fun Hu, director of the Bradford-Renduchintala Centre for Space AI, inside the university's 'anechoic chamber', holding a 'pocket cube' satellite, Bradford University..Picture by Simon Hulme 5th October 2022

A host of other distinguished guests will also take part in a panel discussion, among them honorary graduate Mandy Ridyard, from aerospace engineers Produmax, and who also chairs the Space Hub Yorkshire. Alongside her will be Professor Paul Febvre, Chief Technology Officer at Satellite Applications Catapult, a network of UK technology and innovation companies which aim to drive economic growth through the commercialisation of research. Also present will be Kathie Bowden from the UK Space Agency.

Prof Fun Hu, the centre’s inaugural director, said: “We aim to be recognised as a centre of excellence in space technology, with a focus on the application of AI and distributed computing and embedded electronics, to develop autonomous information and communications solutions for space systems and their management.

“This generous donation will enable the university to play a role in the creation of cutting edge technology and to deliver educational programmes in space and satellite development.”

The university has also unveiled plans to launch its own miniature ‘pocket cube’ satellite into space by 2024.

Professor Fun Hu (right) director of the Bradford-Renduchintala Centre for Space AI, and Prof Raed Abd-Alhameed at work in ther Laboratory where the 'pocket cube' satellite was made at Bradford University..Picture by Simon Hulme 5th October 2022

Professor Hu added: “We plan to be able to launch the satellite in the second quarter of 2024 but are still in negotiations with the launch company. The satellite itself is very small, about the size of your fist.”

The miniature satellite is being worked on by post-doctoral researcher Dr Muhammad Ali and lecturer Dr Viktor Doychinov. Dr Ali said the satellite would be launched into a low earth orbit, between 400km and 650km. It would include an array of instrumentation, from temperature and humidity sensors, to miniature propulsion units and a hi-res camera.

He added: “The pocket cube will be able to generate its own power, and once it is launched, we will be able to track it from the university.”

Let’s Launch: Space AI in Bradford is a public event and will take place on October 12. If you would like to attend, visit the events website for more details. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lets-launch-space-ai-in-bradford-tickets-415877730487.