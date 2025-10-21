Loan provider calls for rental payments to be included in credit scoring

Evlo and other organisations are calling for significant reforms to how credit histories are built in the UK. | No Credit

A coalition of financial services organisations and consumer advocates are calling for significant reforms to how credit histories are built in the UK.

Led by Evlo , a personal loan provider specialising in financial inclusion, the partnership has submitted a formal representation to HM Treasury ahead of the Autumn budget.

Their Financial Freedom for Everyone campaign is urging the government to require rental payment data to be included in credit scoring, a move that could transform the financial prospects of millions of renters across the country.

The representation comes at a critical juncture for financial inclusion in Britain.

According to the campaign, 20.2 million adults in the UK are now financially underserved, representing a 50% increase since 2016. One in three adults cannot access mainstream credit, and more than three million people have resorted to illegal lenders over the past three years. Also, 5.6 million adults are effectively "credit invisible," lacking the credit history necessary to demonstrate their creditworthiness to mainstream lenders.

The campaign is calling for all credit reference agencies to be required to include rental payment data in their credit assessments. | Shutterstock

Sam Foster, Head of Marketing and Communications at Evlo said: “The current credit scoring system contains a significant inconsistency that disproportionately disadvantages renters.

“Whilst mortgage payments are routinely included in credit assessments and contribute positively to homeowners' credit profiles, rental payments, which represent one of the largest monthly financial commitments for millions of households, do not consistently count towards building a credit history.

“This disparity creates what we describe as a systemic disadvantage that reinforces existing inequalities in the financial system.

The irony is particularly stark given that credit reference agencies already capture data on far smaller recurring payments, such as mobile phone contracts and utility bills, yet the substantially larger rental payments often go unrecorded or unused in credit assessments.”

Evlo and its co-signatories’ Financial Freedom for Everyone campaign could be transformative for renters. They are calling for all credit reference agencies to be required to include rental payment data in their credit assessments.

They propose that landlords and letting agents should be mandated to offer tenants the option to share their positive rental payment data with credit reference agencies. By creating pathways for millions of people to build robust credit histories through their existing financial behaviour, the reform could reduce reliance on high-cost credit and illegal lending, promote greater economic resilience, and level the playing field between renters and homeowners.

One in three adults cannot access mainstream credit. | Shutterstock

Sam Foster added: “The timing of this representation is particularly significant as it precedes the UK's first-ever National Financial Inclusion Strategy, which is expected to be published soon.

“The diverse range of organisations backing this campaign reflects broad recognition across the financial services sector that the current system is not working as it should. Their united front on this issue underscores the severity of the financial exclusion crisis and the pressing need for reform.

“As the Autumn Budget approaches, the Financial Freedom for Everyone campaign's proposals offer policymakers a practical tool to address financial exclusion and create a fairer, more inclusive credit system that recognises the financial responsibility millions of renters demonstrate every month.”