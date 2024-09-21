Maternity in crisis: Staffing issues hindering hospital told it must improve unsafe wards

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust was ordered last year to improve by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after inspectors found a raft of unsafe practices across its maternity service.

Earlier this week the CQC warned that failings identified in recent high-profile investigations into NHS maternity services are “more widespread” than previously thought after a review of some 131 inspections.

Maternity services at York Hospital are currently rated as “inadequate” - the lowest possible rating from the CQC - following an inspection in June last year, and a plan was rapidly put in place by bosses to improve.

York Hospital has been told it must improve its maternity services

Issues raised by the CQC included security of babies on the unit, lack of training of midwives, and infection control within the labour ward including theatres used for Caesarean sections and pools for water births.

But board papers seen by the Yorkshire Post reveal “the ability to undertake key actions [from the plan] is becoming difficult due to the lack of capacity in the teams.”

There is a shortage of some 44 full-time midwifery posts across the Trust and the board papers revealed staffing pressures were affecting the hospital’s maternity improvement plans with a risk that they would be “stalled” amid poor staffing morale.

Hospital bosses set 204 milestone actions for the service to improve. Of these, “23 are off track of the initial delivery date and seven of those are at risk of delivery due to capacity of the team and on-going recourses issues,” according to papers.

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Recognising the impact of the national shortage of registered midwives, we have adapted at pace how the Trust recruits and retains our workforce, and more significantly, how we provide care.

“We are providing essential support to the maternity clinical and management teams to put in place rapid mitigation to address findings.

“Given the workforce pressures experienced by maternity, we recognise our work with the Humber & North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and Maternity Voices Partnerships is more important than ever.

“The Single Improvement Plan is our programme for improvement, which includes not only our actions to respond to the CQC’s recommendations but also plans for embedding longer-term improvements across the wider maternity and neonatal care service.

“As this work progresses, it is kept under continuous review and can be adjusted where needed on the basis of the resources we have available to deliver different actions within the plan (for example, staff time).

“Despite the challenges that exist nationally regarding a shortage of trained midwives, we have had recent success in midwifery recruitment and do not have any vacancies, based on our current establishment. We recognise that we need to increase our staffing establishment to reflect changes in standards for staffing numbers, and we are working with our system partners on how we can do this.”

It comes as the CQC revealed that of the 131 units inspected as part of a national programme between August 2022 and December 2023, almost half (48 per cent) were rated as requires improvement or inadequate.

Only four per cent were classed as outstanding and 48 per cent were rated as good.

NHS maternity care has been under increased scrutiny in recent years after several high-profile inquiries, such as the Ockenden Review into more than 200 baby deaths at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, and the investigation into maternity services in East Kent.

Nicola Wise, director of secondary and specialist care at the CQC, added: “Sadly, our latest maternity inspection programme has further evidenced the need for urgent action with continued problems indicating that the failings uncovered in recent high-profile investigations are not isolated to just a handful of individual trusts.