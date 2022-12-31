Meet the York band playing the hurdy-gurdy to revive a 16th century tradition in renaissance song

Mediaeval traditions are brought to life by Tudor musicians weaving a tapestry of history from the sounds of the past.

The York Waits are a band celebrating renaissance song, touting treasures like the hurdy-gurdy or something called a sackbut as an early form of trombone. As winter nights draw in, all is as it was under a watchman's tradition that dates back seven centuries or more.

This winter the Waits have welcomed a King, ushered a festive proclamation, and defended a riotous ceremony once banned as a "rude and barbarous custom". To musician William Marshall there is a certain romance to their art, and a fascination with Tudor England that appeals to the heart.

"We have a passion for music and musical instruments of the period," he said. "We want to put that in front of modern audiences, giving them a passage to the past."

The York Waits, a band of musicians formed back in the 14th century from the city's nightwatchman which performs today in traditional Tudor garb and with medieval instruments. Pictured Tim Bayley, and Susan Marshall members of The York Waits. Picture James Hardisty.

The York Waits is thought to take its name from the city's old watchmen, who would have blown a horn to sound the alarm. Soon it came to mean musicians, and most towns and cities had a band of Waits. The first mention of York's dates back to 1304.

In 1541, the York Waits will have played for Henry VIII. Then again, for James I in 1603. They would have played for ceremonial events, for concerts in streets. To Mr Marshall, the Waits would have been people's most common experience of a "musical ensemble".

But then they were banned, by an Act of Parliament in 1836. The name came to be synonymous with carol singers, or festive musicians. Now it is near in disuse, were it not for a group of enthusiasts who set about reviving the York Waits back in 1977.

This year, they performed for King Charles, as they did for his mother in 2012. It's always nice, said Mr Marshall, to be "woven into the tapestry of history".

The York Waits, a band of musicians formed back in the 14th century from the city's nightwatchman which performs today in traditional Tudor garb and with medieval instruments. Pictured Tony Barton, Susan Marshall, Tim Bayley, and William Marshall, members of The York Waits. Picture James Hardisty.

Today the York Waits have revived the band as it was in its 16th century heyday. Their instruments have names like crumhorn, or shawm. Their repertoire remains almost the same. And while they perform throughout the year, and across the country, this festive period remains their busiest time with concerts in places like Kettlewell and Halifax.

This year's theme has been The Mirth and Melody of Angels, after a 1507 ballad defending the "almost pagan" Yule Riding. This event, marking 12 days of merriment from December 21, had been met with a "rather dim view" by the church to be banned by the Archbishop. The Waits try to keep its memory alive, with Yule Riding as title of one of its Christmas CDs.

There are still processions though, such as the Sheriff's Riding, welcoming visitors to the city this festive season. To Mr Marshall, it is "quite exhilarating" to play in red-coated Tudor livery on a winter's night: "The feeling of a connection with the past, it is quite profound at times. Though cobbled streets are actually quite hard to walk on in the dark."